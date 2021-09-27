A Fazenda 13: Britto Jr. sends a message to Adriane Galisteu after a controversy with Nego do Borel: “You don’t deserve this”

Former presenter of the reality show shows solidarity with his colleague and says that the direction did not commit to what happened

Former commander of The farm, Britto Jr. spoke this Sunday (26) after the controversial expulsion of Nego do Borel, accused of abuse after scenes on the duvet with Dayane Mello.

The presenter showed solidarity with the new commander of the reality show, Adriane Galisteu, and he didn’t hide that he didn’t like the position of RecordTV when it came to announcing the singer’s departure to the public.

On social networks, he asked where the presenter “tied the donkey”, and said the attraction director does not commit to the truth. Honestly, he also said that the actress was also abused by the direction of the program.

“Dear Galisteu, where did you go tie up the donkey? I know the director hasn’t even heard your opinion. Make sure he doesn’t use you as his “chic” press advisor, who doesn’t commit to anything. That’s what happened yesterday. This is also abuse, ok? And you don’t deserve it!”, he wrote.

Look:

Guy @GalisteuOfficial where did you go tie up the donkey? I know the director hasn’t even heard your opinion. Make sure he doesn’t use you as his “chic” press advisor, who doesn’t commit to anything. That’s what happened yesterday. This is also abuse, ok? And you don’t deserve it! — Britto Jr. (@brittojr) September 26, 2021

PUBLIC REVOLT

Famous people, influencers and part of the general public did not approve the edition of The Farm 13 who explained to the public the expulsion of Borel of reality.

The program that aired last Saturday (25) was accused of hiding important moments and not debating the matter with the seriousness it deserved.