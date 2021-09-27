A simple and straightforward recommendation to buy now

Sometimes you tell a story, you get involved in talking about philosophy, you present a theory in order to demonstrate a point. And sometimes there is none of that. We followed the most direct route this Monday. If a simple and efficient opportunity appears, you should take it without hesitation.

It is difficult to understand the preference of some people for the complex, perhaps as a way of showing intelligence. In the market, however, making money is really smart. We prefer Occam’s razor to string theory. So here we go.

Interest rates in Brazil are high again — and rising.

Inflation is also high and the Central Bank has signaled a high cost in terms of output to make it quickly converge to the target. In other words, it is possible, not to say likely, that it will remain high — albeit, of course, at levels below those seen in the last 12 months.

In parallel, there is a scenario of great uncertainty ahead. Projections for GDP and inflation for 2022 have significantly worsened. Among the most pessimistic, there are already growth estimates of just 0.40% next year, with a 9% Selic.

We know that futurology typically doesn’t do much. We don’t need to go far. Take the Focus report for each January 1st and compare it with what was actually done afterwards. It will be one shame after another. And we continue to focus on econometric models, as if we believed in Mario Henrique Simonsen’s principle of counterinduction — we will insist on a procedure that went wrong until it does.

It’s not a problem for economists, be clear. Think about yourself. Go back two years in time and try to project, with the information available at the time, what you would be like today. If the exercise is honest, you will hardly be. It is human nature to try to penetrate a future that will always remain impermeable, opaque and revealed only… in the future. Technically, reality is non-ergodic.

The desire for control pushes us into the false sense that we can foresee something. This is already a structural and recurrent difficulty, neglected by the human inability to recognize that we just don’t know, nor will we ever know. But she looks bigger to me now.

At the end of the pandemic, we are in seas that have never been navigated before. And there is an election ahead, the outcome of which is absolutely unpredictable and with equally unpredictable consequences. There is a huge scattering of possible outcomes ahead.

In such a scenario, doesn’t it make sense to allocate part of our money to fixed income, protected from inflation, with good interest and, to make things a little better, exempt from income tax?

This brings us to today’s recommendation: an LCA paying IPCA + 4.36%, with a term of 4 years.

Thus, we can go through the period of greater uncertainty allocated to a good level of real interest, ensuring adequate profitability and protected from inflation, exempt from income tax.

It is not, of course, about defending an excessive concentration in fixed income, nor about denying the attractiveness of the Stock Exchange and, in particular, of some well-selected stocks in particular. On the contrary, in terms of asset allocation, we have been defending a diversified basket with a good position in the local stock exchange, domestic real interest and the dollar, based on a significant exposure abroad.

The LCA pegged to the IPCA at this time may be particularly interesting to compose part of this real domestic interest rate. It helps to diversify and even gives us peace of mind (financial and psychological) to keep our positions on the stock exchange properly sized (it is essential to take care of the sizing). If the scenario becomes more negative, we may be able to face the Exchange’s volatility more easily, extending the time horizon of some investments, since a large part of our portfolio will be protected in dollars and in the good security of local fixed income with a high real interest rate.

If a penalty comes without a goalkeeper to hit, the center forward has to score.