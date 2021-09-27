A woman gets tired of working for her sister for free; see the reason

A woman gets tired of working for her sister for free; see why (Photo: Getty)

A 20-year-old woman used Reddit to vent about a difficult situation she is living with her sister, who expects her to be available at any time to take care of her niece.

On the Am I The A**hole forum (“was I an idiot?”, in free translation), the girl says that she takes care of her niece for over a year, but her sister refuses to pay, even when she has to be absent to work to babysit.

But the story doesn’t stop there. “My sister doesn’t work outside the home and could stay at home taking care of her daughter if she wanted to. My brother-in-law works full time, but he thinks I can’t charge for taking care of my niece,” says the girl.

Read too:

“My niece is a year and a half, and I was the only nanny she’s had since she was born. Last week I took care of her for five days. And it wasn’t just for an hour… Yesterday, I was there from 9am to 6pm. I practically only come home to sleep,” she explains.

One woman accessed social media to share her sister’s shocking babysitting request. (Photo: Getty)

“She made me miss work today to babysit, and it wasn’t the first time. In addition, she forbids me to eat the food in the house and go out in the car with my niece (detail: I have never had any accidents while driving and I didn’t even get fines), so my only option is to order delivery, and it ends up getting expensive,” he continues.

“She said she was going to start paying me, but the ONLY payment I got was New Year’s Eve, $40 for the entire night. Her house is far from mine, half an hour’s drive away. I told her if she wanted to. that I continued to work as a nanny, I would have to pay for my time and also reimburse my expenses with gas and food. She was very angry and said that I shouldn’t charge for taking care of my niece,” she adds.

When the girl asked to earn at least $10 an hour, the sister simply cut her off.

Keep reading

“I wrote a message saying I love my niece, but I need to charge for babysitting. I explained that I would have made $180 if I went to work this weekend and that only my mom and I take care of the kid, but a lot more.”

“She also said she was going to charge $10 an hour, which is much lower than what most babysitters charge in town. She said she was going to find someone else.”

“She said that I’m the aunt and that it was ridiculous to demand money. Then I lost my mind and said everything that had been choking in my throat for over a year. She just replied that she didn’t want to talk to me anymore.”

Reddit users were shocked by the situation.

“You weren’t an idiot… Your sister is taking advantage of you,” commented a user. “This isn’t visiting your niece, it’s working for free. You have to stop taking care of her right away.”

“This is one of the worst exploitation stories I’ve ever seen,” wrote another user. “She uses you and doesn’t even pay for food and gas? Your sister is evil. She’s a manipulator. You should be proud to stand up to her. She sucks. She’s the idiot, not you.”

One woman accessed social media to share her sister’s shocking babysitting request. (Photo: Getty)

“You weren’t an idiot, you were used,” commented someone else. “It’s past time to end this situation. It has nothing to do with the love you feel for your niece or your sister. You can’t put your job at risk to babysit. Your sister should look for day care. “

“You weren’t an idiot, she’s TERRIBLE,” wrote another user. “Getting you out of your job and then not paying for the service, and not even having the decency to offer food or money to pay for delivery? You have to stop working for free right away or start charging.”

“Nothing to see your sister cut off relationships! Because of an argument? She’s manipulating you,” commented another user.

The girl commented that she and her boyfriend are moving to a place “as far away as possible” because she is “exhausted” from putting up with her sister, but she also said that she will miss her niece.