A woman who thought she was pregnant discovers two types of cancer – Revista Crescer

A 23-year-old woman who believed she was pregnant found that she actually had two types of cancer: stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma and stage 2 thyroid cancer.

Mia shares her journey against cancer on her Instagram page (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Mia Mackin)

According to a Mirror report, Mia Mackin, a resident of Belfast, Northern Ireland, made the discovery after routine tests ordered by the company she worked for, in October 2019. “In October, I went to the hospital on a whim after I a health check at work showed my resting heart rate was much higher than normal. I was 95% sure I was pregnant. The health check at work was the last straw,” she said.

Exams showed a large shadow around his heart. At first, doctors believed it was an infection, but further screening identified both types of cancer. “After they confirmed it was cancer through a biopsy, they sent me for a PET scan, a thirty-minute scan that scans your entire body for disease. Two weeks later, I was diagnosed with two different types of cancer, thyroid cancer and Hodgkin’s lymphoma. That’s when I knew death was something I needed to address. In fact, if I hadn’t been to the hospital that day, with the cancer closing in on my heart and lungs, I probably would would have died of a heart attack.”

In November 2019, she started four rounds and eight chemotherapy treatments, which lasted two months. In January 2020, tests showed that she was cured, but two years later she still needs to undergo treatments.

“It’s been almost two years since I was first diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. It’s a common blood cancer in young people. Two years later, I had no idea I was still being treated for a totally separate cancer, but here This is just a little reminder to keep an eye on your health. Look out for signs of possible unpleasant health conditions. It can be so easy to put them under the rug. Trust me, I’ve done this for a while . It almost cost me my life,” he wrote on his Instagram, where he shares his health journey with more than 14,000 followers.

