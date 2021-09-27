Accessories for Alexa: 5 add-ons to boost the voice assistant – Glamor Magazine

+



Smart speakers have won the hearts of many people for their practicality and numerous functions. A great example is Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, which can be controlled by several gadgets making your daily life easier (a lot!). Depending on the device you use, it can control everything from light bulbs, TVs and smart appliances as well as dictate a recipe and remind you of appointments by suggesting a time to leave the house.

Echo Dot, one of the ways to have Alexa as an assistant at home (Photo: Publicity)

And to further boost this connection between the devices, we have listed some accessories compatible with Alexa, our muse, to make your life even easier and to further strengthen your relationship with the voice assistant. Take a look:

Fire TV Stick 4K with voice remote control, Amazon, R$ 449

Fire TV Stick 4K, available at Amazon (Photo: Publicity)

Fire stick provides a complete 4K experience. With support for HDR, Dolby Atmos sound and a super fast processor, Fire TV Stick 4K live the 4K ultra HD experience in the comfort of your own home. And to find your favorite movies and series, just ask Alexa saying “Alexa, find movies in 4K˜. Voilá!

Echo Show 8, Amazon, R$ 854

Echo Show 8, available on Amazon (Photo: Publicity)

In addition to the minimalist and unobtrusive design, Echo Show 8 connects to our favorite voice assistant, features an 8-inch HD screen and clear sound. Here, you can watch your favorite programs, create alarms, timers and even check the weather forecast.

Echo Show 10, Amazon, R$1,804

Echo Show 10, available on Amazon (Photo: Publicity)

Similar to Echo Show 8, the novelty two versions later has a rotating screen that follows your voice, in addition to a 10-inch screen and HD display. Chic!

Smartwatch Amazfit band 5, Amazon, R$198

SmartWatch Amazfit Band 5, available on Amazon (Photo: Publicity)

In addition to having a heart rate monitor, with a pedometer, oximeter and tracker, the smartwatch also has an alexa to call your own.

Echo Dot 4th generation, Amazon, R$ 474

Echo Dot 4th generation, available on Amazon (Photo: Instagram Reproduction/@mister_imports_usa)

The minimalist design of the latest generation of Echo Dots reveals very little of what the gadget is capable of: Amazon’s most successful smart speaker has voice commands (hello, alexa!) and directional audio for you to have the help and convenience that need for your routine.

