Actress A Maia, victim of transphobia: ‘Denouncing is painful”

Last Thursday (23), actress and model Marcella Maia told Instagram that she was a victim of transphobia during a trip to Caraívas (BA). On that occasion, according to the police report, she was attacked, had her head thrown against the ground, her hair pulled and her breasts grabbed, as if the aggressor wanted to rip them out. The man even hanged her, while shouting, “You are not of God.”

THE universe, Marcella, who uses the artistic name of A Maia and is hired by TV Globo, said that the last days after the event were “troubled” and that the entire process of reporting the crime was “very exhausting and suffered”.

“I had to travel hours to Porto Seguro to file a complaint and, from there, I left. I denounced it, but I was very afraid of the consequences. Always guided by my lawyer, arriving in Rio de Janeiro, I went to take a criminal exam. It was quite a lot. exhausting and suffering, I felt scared at all times,” said the actress.

She continues: “At the time, we don’t really understand what’s happening or the seriousness of the thing, but it was quite scary. Then, when I saw the marks on my body and realized the danger I went through, I understood that I needed to take action and protect”.

The actress and model hopes that the aggressor will be identified by the police and that the crime does not go unpunished, as is still common in cases of homophobia and transphobia — recognized as crimes in Brazil just two years ago.

“What I went through was very bad and, unfortunately, it was not an isolated case. I hope it helps them understand that our bodies and our lives must be respected, that aggression against women and transphobia are crimes and cannot go unpunished.”

The actress filed a police report at the Specialized Police Service for Women, in Porto Seguro (BA), and the case is being referred by the lawyers.

“As long as we don’t change education, violence will continue”

Actress Marcella Maia is hired by Globo and will have a prominent role in the soap opera “Quanto Mais Vida Melhor” Image: Reproduction/Instagram

This is not the first time that A Maia, who is scheduled for Globo’s next soap opera, “Quanto Mais Vida Melhor”, is a victim of transphobia. But, on a daily basis, she says that this violence appears in a more subtle way.

“We, trans women, always go through aggressions and violence. From the most veiled and subtle to the most obvious. In my daily life, this issue is a little milder”, she says.

“For a long time, I managed to move as a cisgender woman through the spaces, as I was still processing my transition and learning to deal with all this, because we know that it is difficult to assume [que é transexual]”, he says. “Until I understood that the issue of my identity is important and needs to have a voice, representation. Talking about it openly and about the issues that plagued me was liberating. But at the same time, there are consequences.”

The fact that she has a distinguished career — Maia is hired by Globo and spent years working as an international model, even participating in Marvel films, in Hollywood — facilitates “the free expression of existing”, but not the shield of being victim of transphobia, she claims.

“Art allows for free expression and to exist in these spaces, such as TV, cinema and the fashion world. But this is not the reality for all of us. We are walking, fighting and, little by little, conquering rights and protection of the law , which is a victory, but a lot still needs to be done. Especially in a country that leads the ranking of murder of trans people, more specifically of trans women.”

Maia continues: “Rape and the violation of our bodies is cultural, it is as if there is a veiled permission that women can be disrespected and raped. Until we change education, training and laws, this violence will continue to be normalized” .