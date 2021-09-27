Adventures in History · Video compares performance by Carla Diaz with testimony by Suzane von Richthofen: ‘Creepy’, says internet user

A publication on Twitter drew the attention of internet users in view of the artist’s performance in ‘The Girl who Killed the Parents’ and ‘The Boy who Killed My Parents’

Last Friday, 24th, the films ‘The Girl Who Killed My Parents’ and ‘The Boy Who Killed My Parents’ were released, which reproduce the brutal crime orchestrated by Suzane von Richthofen alongside Daniel and Cristian Cravinhos.

With the actress Carla Diaz in the shoes of the woman who was convicted of killing her own parents, the films are expected by the public since 2019.

Before the debut, there were many reactions that highlighted the similarity between the real and the fiction. After all, the films directed by Maurício Eça have a script based on what was said by the criminals during the trials, thus leaving aside what was myth.

One of these reactions highlights the amazing way in which Carla was able to reproduce Suzane’s way of speaking.

‘Creepy’

In a video that reverberated among internet users, the sentence of the condemned woman, while being judged, is compared with the testimony of the character in the film. The original video in question was released on Fantástico, in 2006.

Comparing Suzane to the character is chilling… Carla Diaz was impeccable, established herself as one of the greatest national actresses and unfortunately underestimated, I say that with ease.

The highlight of the films was in fact the performance of the two protagonists

“To compare Suzane to the character is chilling… Carla Diaz was impeccable, consolidated herself as one of the greatest Brazilian actresses and unfortunately underestimated, I say that with ease. The highlight of the films was in fact the performance of the two protagonists”, wrote the internet user who made the publication.

Then another account talks about how difficult it must have been to face the role. “Can you imagine playing a role like this? It shouldn’t be easy, getting into character like that,” he writes.

“The tone of voice, the coldness. that’s too much, Carla Diaz named her,” says another response in the Tweet that released the video.

‘It has to be you’

In an interview with Globo earlier this year, the actress spoke about the challenges of living Suzane in cinema. Carla said she has seen not only interviews, but also having read books and documentaries.

“I did a monologue based on the case file. When I finished, there was a lot of silence in the studio and I thought: “Oh, it sucks”. The next day, the producer and director told me: “It has to be you, and running, the recordings will start”. For the first time, I play a character based on a real case and that is alive”, she said during an interview with Globo, in April of this year.

The actress also spoke about the need to distance herself from what she thought of Suzane’s act.

“When I learned that the character was mine, I had to distance myself from my personal judgment in order to be able to play her without judging it. After all, like everyone else, I was very shocked by what she did. What Suzane was like, only those who knew her can tell. I based myself on the scripts, the information in the case file, what she said in court. There are two different Suzanes: one who, in her version, shares the blame with her boyfriend; the other, who is guilty of it. I don’t know which comes closer to the truth,” he explained.

Below, you can check out the full video that shows excerpts from Suzane’s testimony.