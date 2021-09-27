Afghanistan under the Taliban: Fundamentalist group bans barbers from shaving beards

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, After the fall of the Taliban from power in 2001, many men went to barbershops in search of a different look.

The Taliban banned hairdressers in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, from shaving or trimming beards. According to the fundamentalist group that took power in the country in August, the practice violates their interpretation of Islamic law.

Anyone who violates the rule will be punished, the Taleban religious police said.

Some barbers in the nation’s capital, Kabul, said they were also given similar orders.

The new rules illustrate a return to the rigid rules that marked the Taleban’s hard-line period, when it held power until it was ousted by the United States in the early 2000s. Current changes contrast with recent promises of moderation made by the fundamentalist group itself by taking over the government again.

Since taking power in August, the Taleban has imposed severe punishments on opponents. On Saturday, fighters from the group killed four men accused of kidnapping and their bodies were hung in the streets of Herat province.

Restrictions on women’s access to education were also announced, with strict dress standards.

“No one has the right to complain,” read the warning, seen by the BBC.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Many barbers said business has dried up and should close down

“The guerrillas keep coming and telling us to stop trimming beards,” a barber in Kabul told the report. “One of them told me they can send undercover inspectors to catch us.”

Another hairdresser, who runs one of the city’s biggest salons, said he received a call from someone who claims to be a government official. In the call, he was instructed to “stop following American styles” and not to shave or trim anyone’s beard.

back to hardline

During the Taliban’s first stint in power, 1996-2001, hard-line Islamists banned extravagant hairstyles and insisted that men grow their beards.

But over the past 20 years, clean-shaven looks have become popular, and many Afghan men flocked to salons in search of fashion cuts.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Scenes like this should no longer be seen in Afghanistan with the new rules imposed by the Taliban

However, barbers and hairdressers, who were not identified in this report in order to protect them, say the new rules are making their livelihood difficult.

“For many years, my salon was a place for young people to shave as they wanted and be in fashion,” one told the BBC. “Now it’s no use keeping this business anymore.”

“Beauty salons and barbers are becoming banned businesses,” said another. “This has been my job for 15 years and I don’t think I can continue it.”

Another barber in the western city of Herat said that although he has not received any official orders, he has stopped offering shavings.

“Customers don’t shave their beards because they don’t want to be targeted by Taliban fighters on the streets. They want to blend in and look like them.”