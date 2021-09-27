Afghanistan under the Taliban: Fundamentalist group bans barbers from shaving beards

After the fall of the Taliban from power in 2001, many men went to barbershops in search of a different look.

The Taliban banned hairdressers in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, from shaving or trimming beards. According to the fundamentalist group that took power in the country in August, the practice violates their interpretation of Islamic law.

Anyone who violates the rule will be punished, the Taleban religious police said.

Some barbers in the nation’s capital, Kabul, said they were also given similar orders.

The new rules illustrate a return to the rigid rules that marked the Taleban’s hard-line period, when it held power until it was ousted by the United States in the early 2000s. Current changes contrast with recent promises of moderation made by the fundamentalist group itself by taking over the government again.