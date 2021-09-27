After leaving Record, Alexandre Barillari surprises by announcing where he will work

As the saying goes: a good child returns home. After ten years at Record, Alexandre Barillari prepares to return to the small screen of Globe. As reported by columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the actor is already going to be part of a production that is on air at the station.

Alexandre will be part of the final phase of in the times of the emperor, in which he will play the character Prudencio, a plastic artist who takes part in the Paraguayan War.

The news was even shared by the famous on social networks. On his Instagram profile, he posted a print of the news and, in the caption, he wrote: “’It is the spirit that makes the body rich.’ The Tame of the Beast. Act IV – Scene 3. William Shakespeare“.

In the comments, followers cheered the news. “Congratulations Bari! Go work with my nephew! Success for you!”, desired Marco Antonio Gimenez. “congratulations dear“, posted Adriana Lessa. “Crazy to see you on screen”, said another internet user.

Speaking of Nos Tempos do Imperador, the six’s plot has faced low ratings and criticism arising from its approach to slavery and racism. Because of this, Globo decided to re-record some scenes.

The sequences that will be given a “new look” involve Princess Isabel, played by Giulia Gayoso in the second phase of the serial.

The team led by authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão was reinforced by Nei Lopes. The consultancy of the writer and scholar of Afro-Brazilian culture led to the revision of several chapters. In addition, Nos Tempos do Imperador will be submitted for analysis by the discussion group, in a virtual meeting.

As for the changes, made earlier this week, the highlights are the child actors, who said goodbye and gave way to other celebrities in the cast.

With the departure of Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) to study Medicine in the United States, Samuel (Michel Gomes) was devastated and took another direction in life. The young man abandoned music and asked Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello) to help him become an engineer.

In this new phase of the plot, the ex-enslaved is almost graduating and dates Zayla. Alana Cabral, in turn, passed the character’s baton to Heslaine Vieira. Upon returning to Brazil a few years later, Pilar will also have a big surprise: Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes) will be engaged to someone else. Who also promises new frames and even fake news is Tonico Rocha (Alexadre Nero).