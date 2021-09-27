After Santos’ defeat, Kaio Jorge provokes the ex-club in social media and deletes post

After very tough 3-0 loss to Juventude, this Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship, O saints was even attacked by a former player on social media.

in your account at Twitter, the center forward Kaio Jorge, currently at youth, carried on the irony to “answer” to those who blamed him for the bad phase of the season.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Follow the repercussion of Juventude x Santos at 6 pm (GMT) on SportsCenter, with broadcast by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here to have more information

“True, the problem was the attacker, really,” wrote the player, with emojis of laughter.

The repercussion of the post, however, was extremely negative.

A few minutes after publishing the provocation, Kaio Jorge was cursed a lot by Santos fans, who also nudged him about the fact that he hadn’t even taken the field for Juve since he was hired.

Kaio Jorge before the game between Juventus and Empoli, for Serie A Daniele Badolato/Juventus FC via Getty Images

The athlete apparently regretted the situation created, as he deleted the post after generating controversy on social networks.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

It is worth remembering that Kaio refused to renew his contract with Peixe this year, being sold for just 3 million euros (R$ 18.75 million) to Juve, as the Baixada club would lose it for free to end of season.

With the defeat since Sunday, Santos is still on 24 points, is in 16th place and could end the round in the relegation zone if Grêmio beat Athletico-PR in the complement of the round.

The team led by Fábio Carille returns to the field next Sunday, against Fluminense.