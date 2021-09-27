After the kombi breaks down, newlyweds get a ride from Presenter Security to get to the church

Tradition says that the groom seeing the bride before the ceremony brings bad luck to the union. It is not known what can actually happen to those who break superstition, but a couple from Niterói, Metropolitan Region of Rio, decided to take a risk and lived moments of suffocation just before getting married this Saturday morning, the 25th. The two were together on his way to the church in a personalized RV when, suddenly, the vehicle broke down on Caetano Monteiro Road, in Pendotiba. It seemed to be the realization of that popular belief. Fortunately, it just looked.

While the groom, in a suit, pushed the van in the middle of the lane, the bride, in a white dress, cried inside the vehicle. She was sure she would miss the wedding hour. But salvation came thanks to a team from the Niterói Present Security program that patrolled the region. The agents saw the scene and offered to help take them to the Lagoinha Church, where a communal wedding would take place.

Kombi broke down with newlyweds on their way to church this Saturday Photo: Reproduction of social networks

According to the 2nd sergeant of the PM Marcelo França, in 21 years with the corporation he had never experienced a situation similar to this one. He and 1st sergeant Everaldo Mendonça were passing by when they saw the vehicle broken down, which caught their attention and could cause an accident. It was then that they decided to go to the van.

“The gete gets shot, settles a fight, approaches criminals…but I’ve never taken a bride to church before. She was very nervous, wanted to call a car per app, but we made sure to take them. Helping others is never an obligation. It was quite unusual, but very gratifying — says the policeman, revealing details of the couple’s honeymoon: — They went to enjoy Praia dos Amores, in Araruama. The van was ready already. Even I’m drinking a beer today (Sunday), on my day off, in honor of them — jokes the PM.

Sergeant França says episode was unusual and gratifying Photo: Personal archive

On the web, internet users praise the attitude and play with the situation

The story was posted on the social networks of Segurança Presente and called “triumphal arrival”. In just over 24 hours, there are more than one hundred comments and likes. “How cool, always making a difference. Congratulations to everyone!”, posted a netizen. Other users of the networks also highlighted the good action of the agents: “What a distinguished arrival. Congratulations on the beautiful attitude”, “The act of serving prevails once again” and “Example of ‘present citizenship'”.

— We helped a person who was in despair by pushing that van. We saw that curious scene, looked at each other and immediately agreed that we would help. The groom couldn’t believe it, he said it would be an honor. The bride said that it was God who sent us to her. Surely they’ll never forget us, and we won’t forget them either,” says Sergeant Mendonça.

Sergeant Mendonça in the car with the newlyweds going to the church Photo: Personal archive

There were also those who decided to play with the situation, claiming that the fact that the kombi had broken down on the way to the ceremony was a divine warning: “God tried to help. God acting in deliverance, and the agents didn’t understand” and “The bride and groom couldn’t read the signs” were the comments posted on the program’s Instagram

In the post that went viral on the internet, the program also highlighted that “every bride is late to go up to the altar”, but that “arriving at the church door in a car from Segurança Presente is for few”.

The couple’s identity has yet to be revealed. It is only known that the two live in Itaboraí, a municipality in the Metropolitan Region of Rio.

Two hypotheses try to explain superstition

There are two theories that seek to explain this tradition. The first tells that, at the time when marriages were still arranged by the couple’s families, the parents were concerned to do everything possible so that the future couple did not meet before the agreed time, in order to avoid giving up if they did not like a from the other. Thus, the famous popular custom was created that lasts until today.

The second hypothesis explains that this superstition was invented by future mothers-in-law, as a way to avoid disappointment and shame when seeing their daughters abandoned at the altar. Within this theory, the groom would give up when realizing the seriousness of the commitment the moment he sees the bride entering the church for the wedding.