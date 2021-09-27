Agência Brasil explains use of different vaccines against covid-19

Some cities and states have recently started to apply vaccines against covid-19 of different brands in the dose, which is technically called “interchangeability”. The measures generated discussion about the safety, efficacy and validity of the strategy. THE Brazil Agency consulted health authorities and experts to make assessments, talk about studies and guidelines.

According to technical note No. 6/2021, from the Ministry of Health, in general, vaccines against covid-19 are not interchangeable, that is, individuals who started vaccination must complete the scheme with the same vaccine. However, in exceptional situations, where it is not possible to administer the second dose with a vaccine from the same manufacturer, either because of specific contraindications or because of the absence of that immunizing agent in the country, one from another laboratory may be administered. The second dose should be administered respecting the interval adopted for the immunizing agent used in the first dose.

Women who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca/Fiocruz vaccine and who are pregnant or in the puerperium (up to 45 days postpartum), at the time of receiving the second dose of the vaccine, should preferably be offered Pfizer/Wyeth. If this immunizing agent is not available in the locality, the Sinovac/Butantan vaccine can be used. Individuals who receive vaccine in the interchangeability scheme should be advised about the limitations regarding existing data and the benefit-risk profile.

The government of São Paulo, one of those who made use of the application of the dose of Pfizer/BioNTech for those who had received the first from Oxford/AstraZeneca, he argued, in a statement on the day that the measure had face emergency. He added that it was due to the lack of doses from Oxford/AstraZeneca and that the measure had been approved by the Scientific Committee of the state government.

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), which works in partnership with the Oxford/AstraZeneca consortium for the manufacture of vaccines against covid-19 in Brazil, recommends interchangeability only “in case of emergency”.

According to the institution, there is no data on the duration of the immune response with the use of two different immunizers. About the delay in receiving the dose, the foundation says Oxford University study, published in the journal The Lancet, indicated that the first dose would provide 80% efficacy for up to ten months, with dose extending this protection when given.

WHO and medical societies

According to the pediatrician and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations – who is part of working groups on immunization of the Regional Council of Medicine of Rio -, Flávia Bravo, the World Health Organization (WHO) and medical societies admit this possibility due to limitations in the availability of doses.

A WHO document, released in August this year, on interchangeability recalls that the general orientation is to repeat the marks in the first and doses, but it is up to governments to assess the most appropriate strategies.

In the text, the group of experts (Sage) says that in a scenario of difficulty in supplying vaccines and facing the challenge of expanding the population’s immunization, health authorities can assess the implementation of interchangeability.

The WHO text cites a study by two Oxford researchers, published in June this year, which found a positive immune response to the Oxford/AstraZeneca combination in the first dose with Pfizer in .

For Flávia Bravo, these data suggest that the tactic can be considered. “The current position in the scientific world, to be considered by the countries, yes. Of course, more data will come, that comes all the time. What we have so far has already allowed this assessment. But if I do it with pregnant women, why not do it with the rest of the population?”, she asks, mentioning the recommendation of the Ministry of Health.

