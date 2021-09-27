Alagoas registers 30 new cases of Covid and four more deaths caused by the disease

The Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Department of Health (Sesau), this Sunday (26/9), confirms 30 new cases of Covid-19 in Alagoas. Thus, the state has a total of 237,974 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus so far, of which 421 are in home isolation. Another 231,124 patients have already completed the isolation period, have no more symptoms and, therefore, have recovered from the disease. There are 4,485 cases under epidemiological investigation. Four deaths were registered in Alagoas territory. With this, Alagoas has 6,197 deaths per Covid-19.

Confirmed cases of people with Covid-19 are distributed in 102 municipalities in Alagoas. Regarding the total table of deaths in Alagoas, 6,197 deaths are confirmed by Covid-19, but eight of them were of people residing in Pernambuco, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Bahia, with six men and two women as victims. Of the 6,189 deaths of people residing in Alagoas, 3,425 were male and 2,764 female. There were 2,703 people living in Maceió and the other 3,486 lived in the interior of the state, according to the Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center (Cievs) , from Sesau. To access the epidemiological bulletin, just click on this link and download data from Covid-19.

Deaths – In this Sunday’s bulletin (26/9), four more deaths were confirmed, in the laboratory, because of the new coronavirus, with three victims in the capital of Alagoas and one in the interior of the state. The victims of Maceió were two men aged 64 and 65 and a woman aged 63 years. The 64-year-old man was hypertensive and died at the Women’s Hospital (HM), in Maceió; the 65-year-old man was morbidly obese, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and died at the Women’s Hospital (HM), in Maceió; and the 63-year-old woman was obese, hypertensive and also died at the Women’s Hospital (HM), in Maceió.

The victim who lived in the interior of the state was a 66-year-old man. He lived in Santana do Ipanema, had chronic cardiovascular disease, diabetes and died at Hospital Clodolfo Rodrigues, in Santana do Ipanema.

State Covid-19 Beds – Of the 538 beds created by the State Department of Health (Sesau) to exclusively serve patients with suspected and confirmed infection by the new coronavirus, 102 were occupied until 4 pm on Saturday (25/9), which corresponds to 19% of the total. Currently, 46 patients are in ICU beds, two occupying Intermediate beds and 54 Nursery beds.