Alexandre Garcia’s resignation says a lot about who celebrated it

On Friday, the few groups of journalists I’m a part of were in an uproar. The reason: one of our people, who goes by the name of Alexandre Garcia, was fired from CNN Brasil. The justification for the dismissal – announced with great fanfare by the station itself – was the fact that Garcia defended the so-called early treatment against Covid-19. But anyone who thinks that this text concerns the journalist’s professional future or the broadcaster’s decision is wrong.

To the surprise of none but my most naive and hopeful portion, most of the noble colleagues’ comments celebrated Alexandre Garcia’s resignation as a sign that “things are returning to their proper place”, “denialism is losing steam” and “genocide doesn’t have to have freedom anyway”. There was no lack of party & rejoicing emojis. The slogans overflowed – a very efficient shortcut in the search for likes without requiring much cognitive ability.

That same night, a phrase from “The Death of Ivan Ilitch” – which on another day might have gone unnoticed – caught my attention. (By the way, allow me to open a parenthesis here to create an empty and inconsequential polemic and say that the 92 pages of Tolstoy’s novel, for its depth, simplicity and gravity, are infinitely superior to Machado’s falsely deep, simple and serious sarcasm of Assisi. You can close the parentheses now, maestro).

In this excerpt from the booklet, Ivan Ilitch begins to fall ill. The annoyances of the disease make him fall out with his wife – who no longer has the most pleasant of geniuses there. She begins to wish her husband dead. But, realizing what that would mean for the family’s finances, he chides himself. And then comes the phrase that caught my attention (I underlined in pen and all) and that I would like to share with readers: “She [a esposa] considered herself terribly unhappy precisely because even his death [o marido] I couldn’t save her.”

It must be difficult for those who luxuriate in the semi-disgrace of others, this evident realization that never (!) the destruction of the other will be able to save them. Assuming, of course, that they are capable of such an abstraction. Beyond the silence and public humiliation of anyone, what is there but the persistent unhappiness of little men who, like a cranky child, wish to see their worldview triumph over the rest?

popular treatment

I return to the subject of Alexandre Garcia’s resignation at the end of the text, but first I would like to exchange two little fingers of prose on a topic that, until today, has been absent from my chronicles: early treatment. Calm! Hold on to your apprehension or indignation that I am not here to give the definitive argument for or against the use of this or that remedy. My look is different.

Despite the efforts of an entire caste, the widespread use of chloroquine is ivermective in folk treatment of Covid-19 is an unavoidable reality. People used, use and will use. People want to use it. The fact that science has bequeathed this treatment to the dustbin of medical history changes absolutely nothing. That’s because the folk treatment against Covid-19 doesn’t have much to do with medicine anymore. In spite of what scientific journals say and the authority of men in lab coats, today it is inseparable from an innate characteristic of human beings: hope.

Besides, for Maria or João (or Paulo or Daniele), not all the statistics and scientific and Latin terms and Greek letters in the world are able to go against what the eyes have seen, the ears have heard and, in some cases, the lung felt. At anecdotal evidence, that is, the neighbor or relative who was cured of Covid-19 why made use of popular treatment (and in real life this association is undeniable), they are worth much more than any expert word.

This is the reality that the anti militantsfolk treatment can’t see: nothing a PhD says will supersede what the senses perceive. Even more so in a situation of chaos and noise like this pandemic. We are human, we have fear and hope. And, for this very reason, it is difficult to find among free men those who are not willing to ignore any political and scientific discourse in order to tame fear and indulge in hope.

Reticence

Back to the pandemic of Schadenfreude who took over the social networks due to the resignation of Alexandre Garcia, first of all I would like to suggest reading Luciano Trigo’s beautiful column here in this People’s Gazette. Because of her, over the weekend I resorted to some stoic sources and found some writings that perfectly match the occasion.

“Great men cultivate love; only little men cultivate the spirit of hate,” said educator Booker T. Washington, with uncomfortable obviousness. Precisely he, who had everything to bet on resentment, division and revenge. After all, when Washington was born slavery was still a reality in the United States. And he faced racism and all kinds of adversity to become adviser to several presidents of that country.

The questions I would like to extend to the little men (right, left, exempt and transversal) that celebrate the destruction of the enemy despite this destruction being insufficient to save them are these: what is your justification for being so small? What do you hope to achieve through this smallness? Do likes and all the attention that your littleness can arouse on social networks make you a better person – or even happier?

And here, believe it or not, I intended to fight my distaste for texts that end with a question and end it like that, with this hideous question mark there. But it did not. So I’m going to close it with another stylistic outgrowth that gives me the creeps. I will end the text with “deep” reticences, as if my thought, from so high, had the power to hover in the air. As if my words were mist rather than anvil. Ellipsis.