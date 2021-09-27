Amateur cyclist, 65 years old, falls and dies in a race in São Paulo – 27/09/2021 – Sports

The engineer and amateur cyclist Fredy Tejada, 65, died on Sunday (26) after a fall during the L’Étape Brasil race, in Campos do Jordão, in the interior of São Paulo.

According to the organizers of the event, the accident occurred at kilometer 38 on the Floriano Rodrigues Pinheiro highway, at around 8:30 am. The cyclist was taken by helicopter to the Hospital Regional de Taubaté, but he did not resist. The death, according to the organization, was confirmed by the medical team at 20:30.

According to friends and fellow racers, Tejada suffered a head injury. Wanted by sheet, the Taubaté hospital says it does not have the family’s permission to provide information.

The L’Étape Brasil amateur race, held in Brazil since 2015, is endorsed by the Tour de France, the most traditional race in road cycling in the world.

Sailor Bruno Prada, 50, silver medal at the Olympic Games in Beijing-2008 and London-2012, is responsible for the race in Brazil. He preferred to manifest through a note from the organization.

“The organization of L’Étape Brasil by Tour de France regrets what happened and extends deep condolences to Fredy’s family, a person dear to everyone and one of the faithful of the competition. Fidelis are participants who competed in all editions of L’Étape Brasil and Fredy was passionate about cycling”, says the text. “Our only concern in this moment of pain is to comfort the family.”