American authorities caught 12 trucks with Brazilian immigrants in the body since 2018; see pictures

RIO — US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents have intercepted at least 12 trucks with Brazilian immigrants inside their bodies, since 2018, according to a survey carried out by GLOBO. The number could be even higher, as not all CBP reports provide information on the nationality of detainees.

Read: Brazilian immigrants are found in a truck on the US-Mexico border

According to US authorities, this has been one of the main forms of illegal entry into the country. Inside the vehicles, immigrants manage to avoid long journeys on foot across the desert.

Immigrants risk themselves in trucks and travel without food and water, with little or no ventilation, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Trucks usually travel along the path locked from the outside, leaving individuals with no way out in case of an emergency, according to the CBP.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Illegal immigrants caught in the back of a truck in Sierra Blanca, Texas, USA Photo: Publicity Illegal immigrants caught in the back of a truck in Sierra Blanca, Texas, USA Photo: Publicity Illegal immigrants caught in February this year, in Texas, USA Photo: Disclosure Illegal immigrants caught in Laredo, Texas, USA, in January 2020 Photo: Publicity Illegal immigrants caught in Laredo, Texas, USA, in July 2020 Photo: Publicity Illegal immigrants caught in Laredo, Texas, USA, in April 2018 Photo: Disclosure Illegal immigrants caught in September 2018 on the US-Mexico border Photo: Disclosure Illegal immigrants caught in September 2018 on the US-Mexico border Photo: Disclosure

The last incident occurred last week, when 49 immigrants were found in the trunk of a truck. The vehicle was intercepted during an operation at an immigration checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas. In the group there were Brazilians, according to CBP, as well as people from Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru.

“The agents opened the trailer doors and observed several undocumented migrants in the cargo area,” CBP reported.

Between February 19 and 22 this year, CBP seized three trucks with Brazilians in the body. In all, this operation detained 230 people. The immigrants were hidden inside trunks and were intercepted in Laredo, Texas, a city that borders Mexico. Citizens of countries such as Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and the United States were also arrested – the truck drivers were American.

Another three incidents occurred in 2020. Two of them in Laredo and one in the city of Salton City, California. In one of these arrests, agents discovered the immigrants after alerting a dog. The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection, but the driver fled and abandoned the truck ahead with people locked in the body.

Podcasts

To the point What has Covid’s CPI already clarified about suspicions in Health?



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Panorama Bolsonaro flies through Brazil; the CPI plan; and the origin of the dust storm in SP and MG





The CBP recorded five more illegal immigration incidents on truck bodies in 2018. In one case, there were 55 people inside a trunk in “potentially lethal conditions with an internal temperature of almost 100 degrees and limited airflow”.

“These criminal organizations continue to use truck bodies and see these individuals as mere commodities, with no concern for their safety. The blatant contempt for human life will not be tolerated. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to dismantle and dismantle these organizations and prosecute those responsible,” said Jason D. Owens, chief patrol officer in Laredo.

On June 8, 2018, a vehicle intercepted in Laredo had only immigrants from Brazil. Border patrol agents noticed the driver’s posture and nervous behavior and ordered him to stop. There were six Brazilians in the body.

— The criminal element is not concerned with the security of our country. These people could easily be terrorists coming in to do damage. The US Border Patrol is committed to dismantling and dismantling these organizations,” said Gabriel Acosta, CBP, at the time.