Analysis: Corinthians wins first game with Sylvinho’s signature | corinthians

A victory in a Derby can change stories within Corinthians. In 2017, no one believed in Fábio Carille until the game in which Timão, with one less, beat Palmeiras 1-0 at Paulistão, with a goal by Jô. A result that started the race in a year of state and Brazilian titles.

The 2-1 success achieved by Sylvinho’s team on Saturday night at Neo Química Arena could be the “turning point” (a turning point, in translation) in his career as coach of Corinthians.

At a time when virtual pressure was overwhelming against his name, the coach received strength from the board, had his results valued and, with enormous personality, swam against the tide by choosing Cantillo as the replacement for the suspended Gabriel. It was called crazy. But it was right.

Corinthians’ victory against Palmeiras was Sylvinho’s eighth in 24 games, but the first with his signature. It was a game to call your own – sharing the credit, of course, with the players, who built a very consistent, firm and mature performance against the good team of Palmeiras.

Read too:

+ Performances: they ended the game!

+ Guedes celebrates great goal at the end of the game

1 of 2 Sylvinho celebrates Corinthians victory in Derby with Fernando Lázaro — Photo: Marcos Riboli Sylvinho celebrates Corinthians victory in Derby with Fernando Lázaro — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Mounted in 4-5-1, Timon played in a 4-3-3 when he had the ball. Cantillo, the first man on the way out, had Giuliano on his right and Renato Augusto on his left. All of them donating on the mark, in a game of great delivery, dedication and quick passes. A fluid midfield with a lot of grip.

Alongside João Victor, Cantillo led the team’s number of tackles, each with five. Renato and Fagner had four. There were, in all, 25 from Corinthians. The Colombian, as usual, was also excellent in passing: he hit 53 out of 55, with 96% of excellence.

From the middle to the front, two arrows: Willian on the left and Gabriel Pereira on the right. Fast and skillful, the two built several plays in the Corinthians offensive transition, taking a lot of difficulty for the full-backs Gabriel Menino and Renan. And, besides them, there was Roger Guedes.

The most talked about player in the pre-match due to his troubled history at Palmeiras, the striker just didn’t make it rain in Itaquera. In the first half, he scored the first after a blitz by Renato Augusto and a pass by Giuliano. Afterwards, he received it from Willian and scored in an offside position, in a goal that was disallowed.

The best, however, was still in store: in the final minutes, he received it from Vitinho at speed, cut Gabriel Menino and kicked at the goal angle, with no chance for Weverton. A terminal player, who showed himself in a higher level than Jô in the role of more advanced name.

Corinthians, which for the first time had its quartet of reinforcements together on the field, enchanted, with a technical team, loose and fast in the middle. Something that may not work for all matches, but it worked well against a team that played on equal terms – the rival submitted 14 times.

The victory takes the stone from the fans’ hand and, with eight games of invincibility, gives peace to Sylvinho. The coach takes a step up in his career in a game in which he won the respect of many people. In a moment of self-discovery, he sends the message that he is more capable than many imagine.

+ Read more news about Corinthians