Anatel publishes notice of 5G auction; proposals must be submitted on October 27 | Technology

Last week, the agency approved the final version of the notice and confirmed the auction for November 4th. Interested companies must present their proposals on October 27th.

According to Anatel, the tender should move R$49.7 billion. Of this total, R$ 10.6 billion will be disbursed by the winners of the auction to pay for the grants, that is, for the right to commercially exploit the 5G, if all the lots are auctioned. That money goes into government coffers.

The remainder – R$ 39.1 billion – will have to be invested by the winning companies in order to meet the compensation provided for in the notice.

The forecast is that the 5G will start being offered by July 2022, initially in state capitals.

The rules for the auction of 5G – the new generation of mobile internet – were approved today

In the 5G auction, telephony operators will be offered four frequency bands: 700 MHz; 2.3 GHz; 3.5 GHz; and 26 GHz.

These tracks act as “avenues” in the air for data transmission. It is through the bands that the fifth generation internet service will be provided.

The notice foresees, for each one of the four tracks, counterparts that will have to be fulfilled by the companies winning the auction. The counterparts were defined by the Ministry of Communications. Among them are:

make 5G available in the country’s capitals by July 2022;

bring 4G internet to the country’s highways;

migrate the satellite TV signal to release the 3.5GHz band to 5G;

build a private communication network for the federal administration;

install fiber optic network, via river in the Amazon region; and

bring quality mobile internet to public schools of basic education.

The construction of the private network and installation of a fiber optic network will be in charge of the winning companies of the national lots in the 3.5GHz band.

The winners will have to form a Band Management Company (EAF), an entity that will carry out these two obligations, in addition to the migration of the signal from parabolic TV. The EAF will have to be created within 70 days of signing the contracts.

The construction of a private communication network in Brasília was the solution found by the Ministry of Communications to respond to the request of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is against the use of equipment from Chinese technology company Huawei in government networks for fear of an alleged “espionage” .

It is not yet known how the restriction will be imposed on Huawei, since the 5G notice is focused only on bidding for the frequency bands, which will be acquired by operators. Then the phone companies will buy the necessary equipment to provide the new generation of mobile internet to their customers.

A new ordinance must be issued by the Ministry of Communications, bringing minimum functional requirements for the installation of the federal administration’s private network, as reported to the g1 the Telecommunications Secretary, Artur Coimbra.

In January, the government issued an ordinance with some guidelines for this private network. Among the guidelines, there is a paragraph that says that “equipment designed, developed, manufactured or supplied by companies that comply with corporate governance standards compatible with those required in the Brazilian stock market” must be used.

In the case of highways, for example, operators will have to offer 4G internet signal on federal highways that currently do not have the technology.

The highways selected to receive the signal were considered strategic for the transport of passengers and for the flow of agricultural production, such as BR-163, BR-364, BR-242, BR-135, BR-101 and BR-116. The exact excerpts are detailed in the notice.

The inclusion of the obligation to bring quality mobile internet to the country’s public schools for basic education was a request from the Congress’ Education Parliamentary front.

The obligation was not initially foreseen in the notice, because the Ministry of Communications argues that, by bringing 5G internet to cities, schools would already benefit.

TCU, however, understood that this obligation could be in the notice, so that it can be inspected by Anatel. The recommendation was made and accepted by the agency.