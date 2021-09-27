Anitta is covered by Gkay in a ballad to be with two men at the same time

Influencer Gkay said she covered Anitta at a party in Miami where the singer was hooking up with two men at the same time, unbeknownst to each other. She said she was extremely nervous and recalled the story in a series of Instagram stories while Anitta appeared beside her, laughing. The interpreter of “Girl From Rio” did not deny, however, corrected and said that, in fact, she had three, but one of them left early.

“We were at the club yesterday and Dona Anitta was getting a blow, but she wasn’t getting just one, but two. The boys spoke English. She staying with one and the other. Every time one arrived, I started screaming: ‘Break the system!’ Because she was generating all sorts of things in me, anxiety attacks, and she didn’t care. The two would arrive at the same place and I would say: ‘crash the system!’“. Gkay said that, meanwhile, Anitta was dancing carelessly.

“There was a time when boy one arrived very angry. I started to feel sick. Because he said: ‘This boy saw her staying with another boy and he arrived here with the dogs. There, he found everything’. But that’s not what he was thinking”. However, the influencer said that soon after, the second man approached and grabbed Anitta in front of the first “date”. “I said: ‘My Jesus in Heaven, today I will have to justify in English.’ Is it over there [Anitta] he’s laughing now because he doesn’t know how nervous I was”. Gessica also said that the singer made herself misunderstood and said that the boy was crazy “And still had the outcome”, continued the comedian. “She said she was going to pay the bill and called ‘boy 2’. When she said that, she left with ‘boy 2’. Wasn’t ‘boy 1’ ago? And I: ‘No! at the!’. I screamed to see if this boy stayed, because all the time it was a ‘system crash’”. And she doesn’t even there.” “If he gets pissed, it’s his problem”, replied Anitta. “It doesn’t deserve to be trusted”.

Pidone? Anitta Claims Trophy After Star Takes Numerous Awards At Billboard Latin Music Awards

One of the biggest celebrations of Latin music happened this Thursday (23), the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021! The big ceremony took place in Florida, United States and was attended by the greatest artists in the field. Our representation, the singer Anitta, was one of the presenters at the event!

The award has a wide range of categories, making many take home awards. Among the highlights are Myke Towers, Black Eyed Peas, Karol G, Maluma, Shakira, Kali Uchis, among others

The biggest highlight was for Bad Bunny, with 10 overall prizes! The singer even took the Artist of the Year award from Anitta, who announced the category. He had so many trophies that he joked that he would distribute it, giving one to the Brazilian girl as a joke, of course. She got into the racket and ended up even asking him for one!

Check out the video:

Anitta and Camila Cabello hug for pictures at the Billboard Latin Music Awards

She is in all and doesn’t stop! This Wednesday night (23), Anitta surprised everyone by arriving beautifully at the red carpet at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021. And not only that, she appeared very well accompanied, right? After posing for clicks, the Rio star shared flashes with none other than Camila Cabello backstage.

Promptly, records began circulating on the networks. At the event that celebrates Latin music, the voice of “Girl From Rio” will be responsible for announcing one of the categories. For the event, Poderoso opted for a long floral dress, coming summer, showing, once again, its reddish phase.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 takes place in Miami, United States, honoring and rewarding the best Latin artists of the last year in 59 categories, this edition will not have the Best Tour category, as the year was marked by isolation and social distance.

Anitta talks about an international career: “I get drunk and fuck with everyone”

To close the third day of Latin Music Week at billboard , Anitta sat down for an intimate conversation with the host of Billboard News, Chelsea Briggs.

The duo discussed everything from performing at the MTV Video Music Awards to participating in the Met Gala – and also how the carioca grew up as an artist and businesswoman, and a party girl as well.

“Every year for me is getting better and better,” Anitta said of her trajectory now, adding that although she is exhausted. She is particularly proud of her passage through the United States, especially with the hit “Girl From Rio”, which reached the 24th position in the stop Billboard’s Pop Airplay in June, while the music video has more than 34 million views on YouTube.

About making history…

Anitta became the first Brazilian to go to the VMA, a historic moment for her culture, she said. “Wherever I go, people are always saying, ‘Now it’s easier because Latin music is booming,’ and I’m like… ‘I’m Brazilian.’ But because of the language, everything is very different for us. For me to enter the Latin market singing in Spanish, it took a lot of work to be respected. But, I love making it happen. ”

In your family…

“My family doesn’t even know what the Met Gala is,” Anitta revealed when asked how her family responded to her success. “I come from a very humble and simple family. So when I told my mom I would be at the event, she said, ‘That’s good.’

“Everyone talked since I was 6 years old that I [queria fazer isso]. As we have a simple life and we don’t have opportunities to do things, [minha mãe] she used to ask me ‘What will we be rich for?’ And said, ‘because I’m going to be famous.’”

About being boss…

Anitta was in charge of his career for a decade, before hiring a team to help take his career to the next level. “Two years ago, before the pandemic, I said, ‘I’m fed up,’” she said. “I want to relax and have time to enjoy life a little, that’s why I’m going crazy today. At every club, at every party, I’m going to go out and shake my tail. I know how to have fun truth, I go out to get drunk and fuck everyone, because I didn’t have time for that in the past.”

About having fun…

When asked about the importance of being open about her sexuality, Anitta said, “I’ve always been like this” and recalled a time when her brother had friends at her neighbors’ pool and then she wanted to be okay with them – she was 5 years at the time “and I was already thinking about boys”. “People are hypocrites sometimes,” she added. “Sex is part of life, that’s how we were born”, he concluded.

About your new album and Girl From Rio…

“It was very difficult,” said Anitta. “I was in between this process of not being my manager and having my own team – in Brazil, my brother is taking care of everything. To be more exact, I spent a year waiting for the single to be released, so I got tired of waiting, so I called the two families [dos compositores Antônio Carlos Jobim e Vinícius de Moraes] and I was like, ‘I need help on this song,’ and then I started negotiating the release myself. ”

On your next album…

Anitta joked that a new single might arrive sooner than fans expect, sharing that she just recorded the music video. She revealed that it is a collaboration with an American singer who is currently successful and who she has never worked with before. “It’s funk,” she said. “It’s all in English, but with a Latin twist to the melody.”

“We’re going to have a lot of funk [durante o próximo álbum]”, she continued. “It’s the rhythm I was born with.” She said while the album was supposed to come last month – “it was ready before the pandemic” – she said there was a moment when she realized, “I just want to redo it.” After she moved to Miami in January, I started getting a lot of opportunities with better producers and better tracks, so now I’m not sure when [o álbum] will be released – but before the end of the year we will have [músicas] in English, Spanish and Portuguese.”

Anitta postpones the album “Girl From Rio” (again) and explains why

Anitta revealed that she will no longer be releasing her album “Girl From Rio” this year. Delayed several times due to the pandemic, the album was scheduled to be released by the end of 2021, now it is for next year. However, fans need not worry: the reason for the further postponement is positive.

In an interview with Hugo Gloss, the singer revealed that new opportunities for the album have arisen. “I changed my mind. Sorry, fans, but after I came here (United States), ‘living’ because of the quarantine, very amazing things started to happen: opportunity to work with a lot of people”, said the singer.

“And then we were thinking: ‘Man, either we release the album now, the way it was, or we have the opportunity to improve the album, but wait for next year’. I decided to wait to have something more amazing, so we’re changing some ideas that we had on the album”, completed.

She explained that they decided to change several tracks and more partnerships will be added. “We didn’t want to release the album the way it was. We just made this decision, actually”, revealed.

Ex-BBB denies Gui Araújo about breakup with Anitta

Influencer Gui Araújo opened the game about the end of his relationship with Anitta. Confined in “A Fazenda 13”, by Record TV, he revealed that the reason for the breakup was the move from Rio de Janeiro to Miami, in the United States. However, ex-BBB Ariadna, who is a friend of the singer, revealed that the information given by Gui is not quite that. Also, Ariadna revealed what Lary Bottino has to do.

“Over in Croatia, one of the reasons mentioned (by Anitta) is that the relationship ended because he abused the owner of my bracelet (Lary) too much. And today they are best friends. I’m not going to talk the conversation, because even though no one asked me to keep it secret, it’s none of my business. This subject that this guy said was not on the agenda and his little friend (Lary) who was there knows it very well”, said the ex-BBB and ex-No Limite.

Lary Bottino, in turn, said: “Ariadna, you should treat yourself. Your hormones must be altered. People change their minds. Bill and I didn’t really talk, before he actually got to know me. Just like half the internet does to me… […] William never treated me badly. I have nothing to do with their breakup. This woman is sick”, wrote Lary, who still gave a little sting: “but that’s ok, Ari, a lot of people you defend don’t like you either and suck ass to be kind to see the internet”.

It is worth remembering that the two engaged in romance at the beginning of the pandemic and Gui Araújo even stayed at the singer’s mansion, but the relationship came to an end around July, about 7 months later.

Version by Gui Araújo:

In the reality of Record, Gui explained that neither of the two wanted to abandon their career plans to maintain the relationship.

“She already knew she was going to move to the United States, I had a contract with another broadcaster, I had a daily program. I would never give up. It was a cool moment, almost gotI’m going to give a nice mess to my family. Couldn’t let go, you know? I’m not young anymore, I’m 34 years old“, said the influencer.