Anti-vaccination shaman suggesting holy water against pandemic dies of covid

The shaman Eliyantha White, 48 years old, who became famous for saying that it was possible to end the covid-19 pandemic by releasing “holy water” into Sri Lanka’s rivers – which has no proven efficacy by institutions such as the WHO (World Organization of Health) – died victim of the coronavirus. The information was confirmed by the religious leader’s family to the France Press news agency.

The death, according to relatives, was on Wednesday (22). The shaman had been hospitalized with the disease since the beginning of the month and had his condition worsened in the last week. He was against the vaccine and that is why he had not yet been immunized.

Recently, Eliyantha had issued a statement recommending pouring holy water into the country’s rivers to curb the spread of the virus. The then Minister of Health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, endorsed the speech and started to support the treatment with “water” in the country’s river basin.

However, she was infected two months later with the new coronavirus and had to be hospitalized. She was fired from her post.

The shaman was the spiritual leader of important sports figures and politicians in his country, such as Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. He became internationally known in 2010 when Indian player Sachin Tendulkar made a public thanks after he treated the athlete’s knee injury.

The shaman’s body was cremated in Columbus.