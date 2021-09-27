Apple and Samsung to be notified of tying on new phones | Cell phone

The new cell phones from Apple and Samsung are in the sights of Procon-SP for being sold no charger in the box. The controversy, which started in 2020, is back with the new crop of smartphones – among the most expensive in Brazil. The agency prepares to notify the tech giants, as revealed by the executive director Fernando Capez in an exclusive interview with TechAll .

The subject divides opinions. Part of consumers no longer cares about the topic. Another portion always shows discomfort in posts on social networks. In turn, companies often claim environmental motivations. In the midst of all this, Procon-SP promises a more incisive performance in view of the releases of iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 without the component.

Check out the interview in the following lines. Right after are the responses from manufacturers.

TechTudo – Apple and Samsung announced a new set of smartphones without a charger in the box. What will be the measures of Procon-SP?

Fernando Capez – Procon-SP understands that the sale of the charger separately from the cell phone is a tie-in sale, since you can only charge the device with that charger. The consumer is required to buy two pieces. We will notify both Apple and Samsung until next Wednesday (29).

What fines have been applied so far?

Apple was fined R$10.5 million, the maximum amount allowed by law. Samsung was not fined because it was not selling the charger. By law, a fine of this type can only be made every six months.

Has there been an interruption in people’s habits?

Consumers already have the expectation that they will receive the charger along with the smartphone. Breaking this routine may also imply an unjustified price increase. For example, you sell the device with charger for X reais. Then you only sell the device for X reais, which means that the company increased the price.

We can compare it to going to a supermarket. The customer bought a 400 gram product for R$20. Now, the same product continues to cost R$20, but with 300 grams. The company can reduce the quantity, but it is necessary to stamp this information on the packaging so that the consumer is aware.

Apple’s website tells you which items are and are not in the iPhone 13 case. Not enough?

The Consumer Protection Code establishes that this operation must have clear information. If it’s camouflaged information, it’s also an offense to the code. That’s our position.

After this notification, the specialists of Procon-SP – public servants – will look at this. If they understand that it is a tie-in sale and that the price increase information has not been communicated ostensibly, a new fine will be applied.

Samsung signed an agreement with Procon-SP to provide the Galaxy S21 line charger for free. What happened from there to here?

They fulfilled exactly what they pledged to us. They weren’t fined for it. The deadline expired and the company no longer wanted to follow through with the agreement.

Probably the CEO understood that it would not make sense to adopt something different in São Paulo from what they are adopting in the rest of the world. The company has the autonomy to bear the consequences of this. It’s not the Procon-SP that will tell Samsung how to behave.

What is the guidance for consumers who feel aggrieved?

We are studying collective action. Meanwhile, Procon-SP suggests that consumers seek a special civil court (small claims, therefore) to take action. They must ask the judge to order free delivery of the shipper. This would be the most immediate measure to resolve the issue.

A collective action is not just up to us. The subject comes up against the Attorney General of the State of São Paulo.

O TechAll searched the companies mentioned. Apple did not comment and Samsung said it did not identify receipt of the notification. This text will be updated if companies submit new responses.