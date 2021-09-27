Argentina beats Russia on penalties and makes the semifinal of the Futsal World Cup against Brazil | futsal world cup

Argentina will be Brazil’s opponents in the semifinals of the World Cup in Lithuania. This Sunday, right after the Brazilians’ 1-0 victory over Morocco, the Argentines eliminated Russia in a dramatic match. Cuzzolino opened the scoring for the hermanos in the first half. Antoshkin equalized in the second, setting the result of normal time to 1 to 1. After an insistent 0-0 in overtime, the spot was decided on penalties. Then Argentina had the last laugh, which won 5-4. Rômulo, one of the three Brazilians in the Russian team, from Ceará, was the one who wasted the last effort.

Argentina beats Russia in the penalty shootout and will take Brazil in the futsal World Cup semifinal

1 of 6 Cuzzolino thrills with Argentina’s goal — Photo: Angel Martinez/FIFA Cuzzolino is thrilled with Argentina’s goal — Photo: Angel Martinez/FIFA

Brazil and Argentina face off on Wednesday at 2 pm in the city of Kaunas, broadcast by Globo, SporTV and real time on ge. This Monday, the quarter finals continue with Spain x Portugal at 11:30 am and Iran x Kazakhstan at 14:00. Both games will be broadcast on SportTV2.

Russia 1 x 1 Argentinas goals for the Futsal World Cup quarter-finals

Score reset in the 1st half

The game started busy with both teams looking to attack. At two minutes, Taborda took the first kick after a corner kick and the ball came out close to the crossbar. A minute later, the referee gave the yellow card to Argentinian Borruto and Russian Davydov after a start of confusion. At five, Asadov finished with danger over the goal. Two minutes later, it was Chishkala’s turn to scare Argentine goalkeeper Sarmiento.

At 10, Argentina had the best chance of the game so far. In a quick table down the middle, Claudino went right in front of the goal and knocked it out. Five minutes later, Brazilian naturalized Russian Eder Lima made a beautiful individual play and dropped the bombshell. Well placed, Sarmiento made the save, playing for corner. Argentina’s response came at 17, when Alemany advanced on the right and hit a goal. Putilov palmed it with difficulty, securing the 0-0.

2 of 6 Brazilian-born Russian Rômulo shares with Argentine Brandi — Photo: Oliver Hardt/FIFA Russian-born Brazilian Rômulo shares with Argentine Brandi — Photo: Oliver Hardt/FIFA

The first chance of the second half was for Russia, in a shot by Eder Lima that caught the net from the outside. But who opened the scoring was Argentina. In a free kick after four minutes, Cuzzolino hit Putilov’s angle, making it 1-0. Russia didn’t lose it after the conceded goal and continued creating chances. At seven, the Brazilian Robinho submitted for another save by Sarmiento.

Shortly thereafter, Robinho served Eder Lima, who sent him in the corner. The Argentinian goalkeeper went to get him one more time. Closed on defense, Argentina continued under pressure for the next few minutes. At 12, Russia had a foul in their favor in a place similar to that which Cuzzolino’s goal came out. But Robinho and Eder Lima tried to conclude in two stages and ended up disarmed.

3 of 6 Robinho takes on Borruto’s tag — Photo: Angel Martinez/FIFA Robinho faces Borruto’s marking — Photo: Angel Martinez/FIFA

The final minutes were dramatic. Abramov, at 13, put Sarmiento to work again. A minute later, Claudino wasted an excellent opportunity for Argentina on the counterattack. With five minutes to go, the South American team committed the fifth foul, being left hanging for the rest of the match. Seconds later, the Russians came to a draw. After kicking from side to area, Antoshkin split with Sarmiento, and the ball died in the back of the goal.

The draw left the match wide open with both teams looking to attack. But no one managed to swing the net and the decision was overtime.

4 of 6 Russians celebrate draw against Argentina — Photo: Oliver Hardt/FIFA Russians celebrate draw against Argentina — Photo: Oliver Hardt/FIFA

Argentina closes in overtime

The extra time started with Russia putting pressure on, taking advantage of Argentina’s hanging on fouls. The first submission was by Antoshkin. The second by Eder Lima. The Argentines only arrived in danger in the final minute of the first half when Borruto concluded over the goal. As a result, Russia had a free kick in their favor. In charge, Asadov stopped in Sarmiento.

The second half continued with the same panorama. With more ball possession, Russia followed on top, but bumping into the rival’s good defensive block. At two minutes, Robinho risked the intermediate and hit the post. Even with the opposing scenario, coach Marias Lucuix launched Taborda as goalkeeper in the final minutes in an attempt to retain the ball as much as possible. The strategy worked, and the game went to penalties.

5 of 6 Match turned dramatic in overtime — Photo: Angel Martinez/FIFA Match was dramatic in overtime — Photo: Angel Martinez/FIFA

Argentine victory on penalties

In penalties, better for Argentina, who triumphed 5-4 after seven free kicks on each side. It fell to the Brazilian Rômulo the role of villain by wasting the last charge, defended by the reserve goalkeeper Farach. Abramov and Chishkala did not convert their shots either, as did Argentines Stazzone and Cuzzolino. They scored for the brothers: Alemany, Basile, Edelstein, Claudino and Taborda. For the Russians put the ball in the net: Robinho, Eder Lima, Antoshkin and Asadov.

6 out of 6 Argentines cheer after Rômulo missed penalty — Photo: Oliver Hardt/FIFA Argentines cheer after the penalty lost by Rômulo — Photo: Oliver Hardt/FIFA

Russia: Putilov, Chishkala, Davydov, Afanasev and Robinho. Entered: Rômulo, Antoshkin, Asadov, Milovanov, Eder Lima, Abramov and Niiazov. Technician: Sergey Skorovich.