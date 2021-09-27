Arsenal beat Tottenham to the cries of ‘olé’ and under the eyes of Thierry Henry for the Premier League

O Arsenal played a great game and won the tottenham 3-1, this Sunday, at the Emirates Stadium, in a classic valid for the 6th round of the Premier League.

Smith-Rowe, Aubameyang and Saka scored for the gunners, while Son Heung-min cashed for the Spurs, who suffered the 3rd consecutive defeat in the English Championship.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Arsenal returns to the field through Premier League next Saturday, against Brighton, at 1:30 pm (GMT), with broadcast by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here for more information.

Detail: the home team’s three goals were scored in just 34 minutes in the 1st half.

This, incidentally, was the 6th defeat of the Spurs in the last eight London derbis played by the Premier League.

When the score showed 3-0 for Arsenal, the home crowd also took the opportunity to make waves with the rival, shouting “olé, olé, olé” at every touch of the ball.

The game was also accompanied by none other than Thierry Henry, the supreme idol of the gunners, in the stands of the Emirates.

He was very excited about his former club’s performance, and at various times was seen smiling and clapping his hands during the plays.

The party was completed when Aubameyang scored Arsenal’s 2nd goal and celebrated by gliding on his knees on the pitch, just as Henry did in the heyday of the gunners.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Arsenal will 9 points and goes up to the 10th place on the table of Premier League.

Tottenham, on the other hand, parks at the 9 points and falls to the 11th position, being surpassed precisely by the gunners.

Smith-Rowe celebrates after scoring for Arsenal over Tottenham EFE/EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga

The guy: Smith Rowe

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The young Arsenal shirt number 10 went down and rolled on the field, especially in the 1st half.

As early as 12 minutes, he received assistance from Saka and finished with perfection to open the scoring.

Shortly thereafter, he made a wonderful table with Aubameyang and served the Gabonese to expand at Emirates.

At 21, he is still irregular, but he is showing that he can be a great name for the future of gunners.

He stayed on the field until the final minutes, and was applauded by being replaced by Nuno Tavares.

Sorry: Tottenham

The appalling performance of the entire team in the 1st half cost the defeat at the rival’s home.

During the first 40 minutes of the game, the Spurs they were involved with absurd ease.

Without seeing the color of the ball, Nuno Espírito-Santo’s team allowed three Arsenal goals in 33 minutes.

In the 2nd half, the team improved a little and even managed to cash in with Son Heung-min, but it stopped there.

upcoming games

Tottenham returns to the field next Thursday, at 4 pm (GMT), against wall, for the UEFA Conference League, with transmission for the ESPN at the Star+.

Arsenal, on the other hand, plays next Saturday, against brighton, at 1:30 pm, by the Premier League, with transmission for the ESPN at the Star+.

Datasheet

3 x 1 Tottenham Arsenal

GOALS: Arsenal: Smith-Rowe [12′], Aubameyang [27′] and saka [34′] tottenham: Son Heung-min [79′]

ARSENAL: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel Magalhães and Tierney; Partey, Xhaka (Sambi Lokonga) and Ødegaard; Saka (Maitland-Niles), Smith-Rowe (Nuno Tavares) and Aubameyang Technician: Mikel Arteta

TOTTENHAM: Lloris; Tanganga (Emerson Royal), Davinson Sánchez, Dier and Reguilón; Højbjerg, Ndombélé (Bryan Gil) and Dele Alli (Skipp); Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane Technician: Nuno Espírito-Santo