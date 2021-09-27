Arthur Elias recalls his fight for women’s football as he celebrates Corinthians title

Corinthians won its third Brazilian title by beating Palmeiras on Sunday night. At the end of the match, coach Arthur Elias spoke about the alvinegra work and recalled his trajectory in the modality.

“We’ve been doing these years of hard work, the group always responds well. We have dedicated athletes, we have many values ​​on the field, tactical variations, delivery. For me it’s fantastic to have a day like this, this coverage here, the athletes and football women deserve. We prepare for this moment, in titleO. We won everything in the knockout because we were prepared. We work to get strong, this is deserving. The title is in good hands“, said the coach in an interview with the SportTV.

Arthur Elias is one of the great names in the sport and has worked with Corinthians since the club’s reconstruction in 2016. In women’s football since 2006, the trainer recalled the difficult path he faced with women’s football until the sport’s success.

“Rewarding (knowing that Corinthians and I are references in women’s football), I worked for that. I’ve been in women’s football since 2006, my first title was in 2013, the most important. I gave up a lot, I believed, I worked seven years without pay, I invested time, work, money, when everything was far from what it is today. Women deserve more, always, and I’m happy to know that I fought, I was competent to get here and have this story here“, exposed the Corinthians.

Finally, the coach spoke about the growth of women’s football. Having been on the rise for a while and largely because of Corinthians, Arthur told how other teams have invested to “run after Timão”.

“I hope so (always increase the investment). We do not work to be an example, but to do our best, grow, represent well, but without a doubt we had the structure and consolidation to develop the work. They are people with commitment to maintain this level We don’t have an advantage when it enters the field, Palmeiras invested a lot, the sport has grown. We’re happy with that, but we know it has more potential in the market, game level and all of this will grow even more. Investment, fans and visibility they help and make women’s football stronger and stronger,” concluded the coach.

