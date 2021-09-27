Asserttem estimates that more than 565,000 temporary positions will be opened by the end of the year; learn how to prepare | Jobs & Business



Clothing, accessories and footwear stores are, historically, those that account for most of the temporary jobs in this period of the year – Reproduction internet

Published 09/26/2021 08:00

With the approach of dates such as Children’s Day, Black Friday and the traditional end-of-year parties, the 14.8 million Brazilians who are unemployed, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), can renew their hopes of getting a replacement, albeit temporary. This is because the forecast is that more than 565,000 temporary vacancies will be opened in the country, in the last quarter of 2021, which represents a 20% growth in these positions compared to the same period last year, as disclosed by the Brazilian Association of Temporary Work (Asserttem).

The Association believes that 60% of temporary hiring in this period will be driven by Industry, followed by 25% by the Services sector and 15% by Commerce. In fact, with the advance of vaccination against covid-19, the projection of the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) projects the hiring of 94,200 workers to meet the seasonal increase in sales in this end of year. Of this total, approximately 7,600 opportunities should be in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the confederation’s calculations, the average admission salary for temporary vacancies at Christmas should be R$1,608, 5.1% higher than the same period last year. As in 2020, the highest salaries should be paid by stores specializing in the sale of computer and communication products (BRL 1,866) and by the pharmaceutical, perfumery and cosmetics sector (BRL 1,647), however, these segments should account for only 0.8% of the total vacancies. CNC also estimates that eight out of every ten vacancies created must be filled by salespeople (60.7 thousand) and cashiers (15.2 thousand).

For the president of Asserttem, Marcos de Abreu, temporary work helps companies in this moment of uncertainty precisely because it is a formal option for hiring, faster, more financially accessible, flexible and that guarantees economic and legal security for both workers and employees. contractors.

“Companies understood that it is not necessary to be afraid of hiring temporary workers, because if their need ends, the contract ends. A scenario that is not possible when it comes to an effective employee, as the bureaucracy is much greater,” he explained.

The president of CNC, José Roberto Tadros, also highlighted that the change of scenario in 2021, mainly due to vaccination, left the retail sector more hopeful. “Commercial establishments are returning to receive a greater flow of consumers and, consequently, have registered successive advances in sales since April this year,” he said.

how to prepare

Even if the estimate of vacancies is high, the demand will be too. Therefore, it is important that interested parties start preparing for the selection processes as soon as possible. For the specialists, it is essential that candidates know how to apply for opportunities, in addition to keeping their profiles updated on online hiring platforms, since, currently, most companies do not even receive printed resumes.

“To apply for temporary vacancies, candidates need to pay attention, as we are in the digital age and most companies no longer accept printed resumes. Therefore, entering social networks is essential. I would like to leave here three tips: search the site of the biggest retail stores and register your resume on the “work with us” button. Also, don’t forget to register your resume on the main job portals in your city, in addition to updating your profile on the world’s largest professional platform: LinkedIn. : most vacancy portals are free. Beware of promises so that you can find your job easier, having to pay for it”, advised the specialist in Careers and Recruitment, Fabiana Vaz.

Cláudia Danienne, businesswoman and CHRO at Degoothi ​​Consulting, who has worked for over 25 years with human resources, added that showing personal behavioral skills can not only ensure better performance in the position, but can also arouse the interest of the recruiter in the candidate.

“Keep in mind that preparation is the combination of technique and behavior. It’s practical, willing to be the best and not one more in the crowd. The precious tip is to know how to balance knowledge about the product, or service, with attitude, in other words, differentiated behavior. Therefore, service is what increases satisfaction! Never forget this for any professional challenge whatsoever. Professionals have to serve with empathy, respect, agility, resolution, enchantment in the process. Yes, enchant! that the experience is so differentiated that the client, or recruiter, remembers you as a professional, your unique performance and wants to positively multiply what they experienced,” he explained.

Those looking for their first job can also find an opportunity to enter the labor market through temporary vacancies. According to Danienne, all people have skills that are often sought after by contractors, such as liking people, being organized, or even seeing a solution where many see problems.

“Even if you don’t have experience at first, don’t be discouraged. On the contrary, invest in the possibility. Allow yourself new learning and seek to know to surprise the employer in the proposed challenge. You certainly have skills and competences that can be compatible with the vacancy , such as: being highly committed to goals and results, knowing how to listen and putting yourself in the customer’s shoes, among others. Showing great interest in learning and acting in the best way is essential! Keep in mind that you have to be a great ambassador for employer brand. This involves performing the activity with a performance that makes a difference in the provision of the service and that draws the employer’s attention to its performance”, he pondered.

Chances of Effectiveness

Although a large part of the opportunities that will arise are aimed at temporary hires, the year-end vacancies are known to also generate several hiring opportunities. According to CNC projections, the hiring rate of temporary workers after Christmas should be higher than in the last five years, with the expectation of permanent absorption of 12.2% of these workers.

“Uncertainties regarding the speed in combating factors that have hindered an even more favorable evolution of consumption conditions and the consequences arising from the water crisis tend to prevent an effective rate close to those observed before 2016”, explained Fabio Bentes, economist at confederation responsible for the study.

The president of Asserttem, Marcos de Abreu, believes that the number of hires happens precisely because with the temporary vacancy, the employer can feel secure in inserting one more employee into the workforce.: “We have observed that when they rely on the modality and realize that things are going as expected, companies end up hiring these professionals. So much so that the rate of hiring temporary workers remains at 22%, an expressive number”, he reported.

For the recruitment specialist Fabiana Vaz, what will make the worker stand out from the rest is dedication. “I myself applied for a temporary position, at age 18, I was approved and subsequently hired for a Multinational, where I spent 12 years! I always give these tips to my clients: Do your best, write down everything, show interest and learn new activities, With these simple tips, you can have a great chance of being hired,” he said.

Cláudia Danienne reinforced the choir and highlighted the importance of offering a service that goes beyond expectations: “It is important to be aware of the market dynamics, observing direct competition and drawing inspiration from other segments to innovate in the provision of the service. Prioritize quality and experience of service. value for the customer. Get out of the ordinary and often leave no positive memories. Show the employer courage, dedication, creativity and your genuine desire to exceed goals will be an excellent indication that you want and deserve challenges and opportunities.” concluded.