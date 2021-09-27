On Sunday night (26), a possible reaction by Grêmio in Brasileirão was interrupted by a ‘hurricane’. After the victory over Flamengo, at Maracanã, the team led by Felipão was defeated 4-2 by Athletico, with two goals from Pedro Rocha, former tricolor striker.
On social networks, the revolt set the tone for criticism from Grêmio fans. Among the names most commented on in the complaints were the coach himself and also the defenders, formed by Rodrigues and Ruan. Many recalled that they cannot be considered holders in place of Geromel and Kannemann. Check out the repercussion.
Grêmio spent a week training booms and kicking so Borja could do it alone. Felipão is a former coach.
— tricolor since 1982 (@marcos_aluisio)
September 26, 2021
Geromel and Kannemann are reserves of Ruan and Rodrigues, they said.
— (@bernapoa2)
September 26, 2021
@Guild Today’s result passed:
1o) Tactical scheme – Grêmio, Felipão, doesn’t know how to play against 3x5x2. Our MC is weak and getting lost.
2nd) Players were motivated with the brakes on. The entire defense was terrible.
3rd) Responsible for this, impediato: Coach Felipão. https://t.co/nqbgnf4UKi
— Gilmar Moschen- (@GilmarMoschen)
September 26, 2021
Geromel, 72 years old and Kannemann with the hip of Sílvio Santos, are the holders of Grêmio’s defense.
Ruan and Rodrigues may have a future. But we need a gift. 3 goals conceded with juvenile failures. It’s very expensive.
— Lucas von (@lucasvon)
September 26, 2021
Thank you very much for everything Felipão.
From my heart, I love you and you are an idol! But it doesn’t work anymore…
— Mário Godoy (@aquelemariio)
September 26, 2021
Did Ruan and Rodrigues go to the game today?
— It’s ! (from ) (@eusguri1903)
September 26, 2021
Paulo Miranda is not inferior to Ruan and Rodrigues. Felipão starts to get into trouble by insisting on two weak players having a better one on the bench.
The same goes for Leo Pereira. Another game that goes blank, doing nothing. Does not hit a pass. They are technical aberrations.
— Portaluppismo 22/45 (@Portaluppi83)
September 26, 2021
Alisson by Douglas Costa. Right.
Lucas Silva by Léo Pereira? BOOT THE FELLOW.
Make it simple, Felipão!
— FBI Tricolor (@FBITricolor)
September 26, 2021