On Sunday night (26), a possible reaction by Grêmio in Brasileirão was interrupted by a ‘hurricane’. After the victory over Flamengo, at Maracanã, the team led by Felipão was defeated 4-2 by Athletico, with two goals from Pedro Rocha, former tricolor striker.

On social networks, the revolt set the tone for criticism from Grêmio fans. Among the names most commented on in the complaints were the coach himself and also the defenders, formed by Rodrigues and Ruan. Many recalled that they cannot be considered holders in place of Geromel and Kannemann. Check out the repercussion.

Grêmio spent a week training booms and kicking so Borja could do it alone. Felipão is a former coach. — tricolor since 1982 (@marcos_aluisio)

September 26, 2021



