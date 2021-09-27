Atlético-MG director comments on fight for all titles: “The most decisive game is always the next one” | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG is already experiencing an unprecedented season in its history. Never before has the club reached the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and also the Copa Libertadores. To top it off, he is the leader of the Brazilian Championship. For Rodrigo Caetano, there is no reason to prioritize one of the three fights for trophies.

“We are practicing the speech adopted internally. We are trying to make athletes aware that the most decisive game is always the next one”

After visiting São Paulo, on Saturday, for the straight points, Galo now focuses on the match against Palmeiras, which is worth a new chance at the final of the Copa Libertadores, a tournament that the club only reached the last stage in 2013, when it was champion . For the Copa do Brasil, there is Fortaleza in the semifinals, in games scheduled for October 20th and 27th.

– If we choose some kind of competition, it will be very difficult for you to say up front that this game is decisive for the players. We have to maintain consistency and we are alive in all three competitions. There is no reason to choose competitions, having our cast – said Caetano, to Rádio Itatiaia.

Galo assembled a cast full of options, hiring international stars like Diego Costa and Hulk, as well as Nacho Fernández, a South American standout. He also brought Dodô and Tchê Tchê, as well as asking for the return of defender Nathan Silva. With decisive “Wednesday-Sunday” matches, Caetano bets on the strength of the squad.

The soccer director also pointed out that coach Cuca has been using maximum strength in all games, implying that the three tournaments are seen by Galo at the same level of priority. One or another part is saved after analysis by the medical department.