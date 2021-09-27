Atltico sets schedule for the semifinal of the Libertadores against Palmeiras

The technical commission headed by coach Cuca defined Atltico’s schedule for the return match of the Copa Libertadores semifinal against Palmeiras. The teams face off this Tuesday, from 9:30 pm, in Mineiro, Belo Horizonte. This Sunday morning, the players did a light regenerative training at an academy in So Paulo, where the team drew 0-0 with So Paulo on Saturday, at Morumbi, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Afterwards, the athletic delegation returned to Belo Horizonte. The players were released to rest and instructed to prioritize physical and mental recovery, as they have a decisive match ahead on Tuesday.

The cast re-enacts this Monday afternoon at the City of Rooster. The last training session before the decision is scheduled for 3:30 pm.

Players meet again on Tuesday, game day. In the first leg, Atltico and Palmeiras drew 0-0 at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo.

Therefore, whoever wins in Mineiro advances in the final. Another 0-0 tie takes the decision to penalties, while any tie for another score is favorable to Palmeiras, due to the criterion of the number of goals scored away from home.

Atltico week still includes training on Wednesday and Friday afternoons and on Thursday and Sunday mornings. On Saturday, from 9 pm, the team will face Internacional in Mineiro, for the 23rd round of Serie A.