Atltico x Palmeiras: Mineiro still has tickets available for the game

Mineiro receive the decisive game of the Libertadores semifinal (Photo: Disclosure/Miner)

Mineiro still sells tickets for the game between Atltico and Palmeiras, this Tuesday (28), in Belo Horizonte, for the return match of the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores. The sale is made exclusively on the website https://mineirao.futebolcard.com/.

According to information on the website, there are still tickets for the Lower Yellow, Lower Orange, Lower and Upper Red, Upper and Lower Purple and Red Box sectors. The cheapest ticket costs R$420.00.

Anyone who buys a ticket through Mineiro will have the right to take the COVID-19 test free of charge at the Hermes Pardini laboratory, in addition to accessing the stadium through an exclusive queue.

The first duel between Palmeiras and Atltico was 0-0, in So Paulo, last Tuesday. Rooster advances to the Libertadores final with victory. A goalless draw takes the game to penalties. Equality with goals gives Palmeiras the spot in the decision.

Tickets



Lower Yellow (Port C) – R$420.00

Lower Orange (Port F) – R$420.00

Lower Red (Port E) R$520.00

Superior Red (Port D) – R$520.00

Superior Purple (Port A) – R$620.00

Lower Purple (Port A) – R$720.00

Red Box (Port E) – R$920.00