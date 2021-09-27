Australian cyclist uses GPS to recreate Nirvana’s Nevermind album cover

Australian cyclist Pete Stokes, 44, cycled about 150 kilometers to reach his goal of designing the baby’s famous Nevermind album cover. Nirvana, released in 1991. To get the drawing done, Stokes used the Strava GPS application.

In an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, Stokes said the trip took about eight hours, with breaks to visit some bakeries.

“Nirvana has its place in my record collection. When this album came out, I was in high school — I was about 14, which is when you’re building your love of music,” he said. The album turned 30 on Friday (24).

The figure of the baby swimming behind the dollar bill is iconic and remains the subject of discussion after three decades.

Recently, the baby in the photo, now a 30-year-old adult named Spencer Elden, sued the band, alleging image misuse and child pornography. In addition to being unusual, the news illustrates well the aura of eternity of the album and the set of songs that its cover represents.

And this isn’t the first time Stokes has used the location app to pay homage to an artist he cares about. He has even sketched a portrait of the composer Beethoven to commemorate his 250th birthday, as well as traveling around Australia making other drawings such as dragons, foxes, dinosaurs and even a trace of a selfie.

*With information from Pablo Miyazawa, in collaboration with CNN