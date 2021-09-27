BACK OF THE FANS, BOTAFOGO WINS SAMPAIO CORRÊA AND ASSUMES THE VICE LEADERSHIP OF SERIES B

When the fans return to Nilton Santos Stadium, the Botafogo defeated Sampaio Corrêa by 2 to 0 this Sunday, he won the eighth straight victory as home team and assumed the vice-leadership of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. Glorioso, who played the entire second half with one more, went to 47 points and opened four points ahead of Avaí, in fifth place.

The first half started very complicated for Botafogo, missing passes and having difficulties to penetrate the opposing defense. Sampaio Corrêa, in turn, was very organized and started the game trying to warm up, but the panorama of the match changed after 30 minutes.

Botafogo gained ground and managed to reach the goal. On minute 36, Marco Antônio tried to surprise goalkeeper Mota and almost scored. Three minutes later, the same Marco Antônio went in, Rafael Navarro made the light screen and Carlinhos kicked, but Mota came out muffling and managed to avoid the goal.

It was on the set ball that Fogão managed to swing the net. At 42, Chay took a free kick in the area and Rafael Navarro, headed, scored his tenth goal in Serie B: 1-0. The situation got even better for Botafogo after the expulsion – after a VAR review – of defender Joécio, who scored a strong stand on Chay already in extras.

With one more on the field, Botafogo started the second half over Sampaio. After two minutes, Mota saved what would be Marco Antônio’s goal, but the bid was no longer valid. Two minutes later, the referee scored a penalty for touching Ciel’s arm inside the area, but backtracked after reviewing the move in the VAR.

Fogão had another chance at nine minutes, in a rehearsed move: Marco Antônio raised in the area and Gilvan, free, headed outside, missing a great opportunity. The fans were even more excited after Rafael’s debut, a new number 7, at 22 minutes, fulfilling his childhood dream of playing for the team of the heart.

The match was really calm for Botafogo in the 32nd minute: Carlinhos got in, Luís Oyama crossed the line, the ball swerved on Allan Godói and killed the goalkeeper, doubling the lead to 2-0. Diego Gonçalves almost scored the goal. third shortly thereafter, but the ball hit the crossbar and went out. Nothing needed for another triumph at home.

Botafogo’s upcoming games

Botafogo returns to the field next Wednesday to face Vitória, at 9:30 pm, in Barradão, Salvador. Then, they play again at Nilton Santos Stadium and have a direct confrontation against Avaí, next Saturday, at 7pm.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 2 X 0 SAMPAIO CORRÊA

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 09/26/2021 – 6:15 pm

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (Fifa/MG) and Fernanda Nândrea Gomes Antunes (Fifa/MG)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Income and audience: BRL 38,460.00 / 736 payers / 762 gifts

Yellow cards: Barreto and Matheus Frizzo (BOT); Watson, Luiz Daniel, Betinho and Mascarenhas (SAM)

Red cards: Joécio 45’/1ºT (SAM)

Goals: Rafael Navarro 42’/1ºT (1-0) and Luís Oyama 32’/2ºT (2-0)

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Gilvan and Carlinhos; Barreto (Matheus Frizzo 42’/2ºT), Luís Oyama and Chay (Matheus Frizzo 42’/2ºT); Marco Antônio (Rafael 22’/2ºT), Rafael Navarro (Rafael Moura 35’/2ºT) and Diego Gonçalves (Luiz Henrique 35’/2ºT) – Technician: Enderson Moreira.

SAMPAIO CORRÊA: Motorbike; Watson, Joécio, Eder Lima and Mascarenhas; Betinho (Nadson 26’/2ºT), Ferreira, Eloir (Jean Silva – Interval) and Léo Artur (Allan Godói 48’/1ºT); Pimentinha (Jarro Pedroso 13’/2ºT) and Ciel (Jackson 13’/2ºT) – Coach: Felipe Surian.

VIDEO | Goals and highlights:

See the updated Series B rating: