Bahia registers 232 new cases of Covid-19 and 3 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 232 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.02% growth rate) and 263 recovered (+0.02%). The epidemiological bulletin this Sunday (26) also records 3 deaths. Of the 1,231,985 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,202,426 are already considered recovered, 2,723 are active and 26,836 had confirmed deaths. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,536,748 discarded cases and 236,545 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Sunday. In Bahia, 52,038 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 9,842,248 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 77.3% of the population aged 12 or over, estimated at 12,732,254. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provide detailed information.