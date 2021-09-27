Ballot box indicates tie between Merkel’s party and Social Democrats | World

1 of 1 Parliamentarian Manuel Sarrazin, from the Greens, swam to the polling place in Hamburg, northern Germany, this Sunday (26), and voted wearing a red swimsuit, as he had promised if 500 euros were donated to political prisoners in Belarus. — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Manuel Sarrazin

