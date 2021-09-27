Band regains second place in audience with Russian GP

Lewis Hamilton won a historic victory this Sunday in Russia (Photo: Mercedes)

The Band returned to record good audience numbers on Sunday morning with the Formula 1 broadcasts. On September 26, the day in which the Russian GP, ​​15th stage of the 2021 World Cup season was held, the Morumbi broadcaster reached the vice-leadership in preliminary research carried out by Kantar Ibope for the Greater São Paulo region.

In figures released by the Teleguiado website, the Band was second only to Globo, which is used to taking first place on Brazilian television. On average, the São Paulo station reached 2.8 points of audience in the overall broadcast of the race, which also includes the pre-race, which aired half an hour before the start. The race started at 9 am (GMT).

The race that earned Lewis Hamilton his hundredth victory in F1 led Band to the runner-up at Ibope (Photo: Mercedes)

Globo scored 7.8 rating points with the programs ‘Globo Rural’, ‘Auto Esporte’ and ‘Esporte Espetacular’, which were aired at the time the Band broadcast the Russian GP, ​​proof that also marked the conquest of the Lewis Hamilton’s 100th win in Formula 1.

The race, which had as its main protagonist Lando Norris this Sunday, was marked by great disputes on the track and also by great drama at the end due to the rain, which fell on the circuit built in the Sochi Olympic Park in the final laps. The young McLaren driver stayed on the track and bet on improving conditions, but the storm tightened and deprived him of his chance to win his first victory in Formula 1.

When only the period covering the start to the finish of the race is counted, the difference between Globo and Band drops a little: 7.3 points for the Rio station, against 3.2 for the Morumbi channel.

According to Kantar Ibope Media, each audience point represents 205,377 spectators and 76,557 households in the Greater São Paulo region. It is the largest contingent of the National Television Panel, the national measurement system, which is why it is taken as a reference in terms of audience.