Barcelona shoots and beats the fragile Levante in Ansu Fati’s thrilling return with goal after 11 months

Was the problem missing goals and playing well? So, the Catalan fans have reason to smile. Playing at Camp Nou, the Barcelona hit the fragile raise 3-0 this Sunday (26) with a solid performance from their new ‘pillars’ and returned to winning in Laliga.

Best on the field along with left-back Sergiño Dest, Memphis Depay opened the penalty spot for the hosts, who also had Luuk de Jong as his second top scorer of the afternoon. The ‘icing on the cake’ was the ball in Ansu Fati’s net, who made his return to the pitch after 11 months recovering from injury.

And the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho was the starter.

If the purpose of the season is to rebuild, then the idea was taken literally. And still in the imposing style that has not been seen for some time, despite, it is necessary to highlight, the poverty of the opponent and the team, let’s say, I think to the left side in attack – the right side was a “dead zone”, according to the commentator of ESPN Brazil Paulo Calçade. Proof of that? 70% possession, eight submissions (with six on goal) and no shot against Ter Stegen during the first half.

The result could not be different: two goals to crown the overwhelming start. First with the ‘abused’ Depay, who converted a penalty suffered by himself after leaving Radoja ‘without father or mother’ in the lineup. Soon after, it was Luuk de Jong’s turn to put the ball into Levante’s net after Dest’s sugary pass.

Unlike other games, when they suffered from an economy of goals, Barcelona could have gone to the locker room with a rout. But he ran into lost chances, one of them in an incredible way by Piqué, and the beautiful performance of goalkeeper Aitor Fernández.

But the good news for fans is: went back to creating to thrash.

Collecting embezzlement after Pedri, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Aguero, Dembélé and Braithwite and Sergi Roberto were out of combat, as well as Ronald Koeman himself, who serves two suspension matches after being sent off against Cadiz, Barça saw new jewels like Gavi and Nico Gonzalez show personality to command the team’s heavy midfielder.

Fragile on the field, Levante only managed to kick for the first time against Ter Stegen’s goal at 38 of the second half.

The big news of the afternoon, however, was the return of Ansu Fati after 11 months out due to injury. The new shirt number 10 was on the field in the last ten minutes of the match, to a standing ovation by the fans present at the Camp Nou.

The fans’ afternoon was also crowned with a goal by LaMasia, who scored already in stoppage time and an afternoon that will never be forgotten.

Still racking up wasted chances and largely dominating possession, Barça achieved their main goal of the day: winning to give Ronald Koeman some respite before the decisive week.

After facing the Benfica by Jorge Jesus, the mission will be the classic against the Madrid’s athletic, in a duel that can reverse the positions of the teams in the LaLiga classification.

Championship situation

With the important victory achieved this Sunday, Barcelona reached 12 points in the LaLiga classification, in 5th place, reducing the distance to the leader to five points Real Madrid.

Levante, parked at 4 points and still without winning in this edition of the Spanish, finishes the game in 17th position, but can close the 7th round in the relegation zone.

The guy: Memphis Depay

Main offensive reference at Barcelona after Messi’s departure and Agüero’s absence, the Dutchman showed why he wears shirt 9. Infernal on the left side, dribbled and created the best chances for the Catalans. The attacker’s performance will cause nightmares for some time in full-back Jorge Miramón.

Memphis Depay celebrates goal for Barcelona LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

They were wrong: Miramón and Radoja

Barcelona’s main danger runner, Levante’s right side will not hold sweet memories of the Camp Nou match. Suffering from Depay’s onslaught, they also saw Sergiño Dest, even improvised, have the freedom to give a cinematic assistance for Luuk de Jong to score the second goal of the hosts.

Responsible for the sector, Jorge Miramón and Nemanja Radoja delivered little defensively.

upcoming games

After this Sunday’s match, Barcelona will return to the field on Wednesday (29), when they will go to Portugal to face the Benfica, by the group stage of the Champions League. The next commitment for LaLiga will be on Saturday (02), in the derby against the Madrid’s athletic.

Levante will play against the Majorca, inside the Iberostar Estádio, in the next round of the Spanish Championship, also on Saturday.

Datasheet

BARCELONA 3 X 0 LIFTING

GOALS: Memphis Depay (7′), Luuk de Jong (14′) and Ansu Fati (90’+1′) for Barcelona

Barcelona: Have Stegen; Mingueza (Araújo), Piqué, Eric García and Sergiño Dest; Busquets, Nico Gonzalez and Gavi (Demir); Philippe Coutinho (Rique Puig), Luuk de Jong (Ansu Fati) and Memphis Depay.

Raise: Fernandez; Miramón, Postigo, Mustafi (Pier) and Clerc; Radoja (Martinez), Pepelu (Vukcevic) and Melero; Dani Gómez (Morales), De Frutos (Cantero) and Roger Martí.