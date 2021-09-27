BC intervention overshadows the exterior and the dollar has stability; monetary policy remains in focus By Reuters



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The currency oscillated between stability and a slight fall against the real on Monday, with the Central Bank’s announcement of extraordinary swap auctions overshadowing demand for the US currency abroad, while investors remained attentive to the prospects monetary policy of both Brazil and the United States.

At 9:54, the dollar retreated 0.04%, at 5.3422 reais on sale, while the dollar was stable at 53435 reais.

Earlier, at the low of the day, the US currency dropped 0.70%, to 5.3073 reais.

The BC said last week that it will start holding, on Mondays and Wednesdays, traditional exchange rate swap auctions with the objective of maintaining the regular functioning of the exchange market, with an eye on the demand for currency related to the dismantling of a protection by banks additional exchange rate at the end of the year, starting with the offer of 14 thousand contracts in this trading session.

Known as “overhedge”, this exchange protection ceased to be interesting after changes, announced in early 2020, in tax rules. Undoing the “overhedge” implies purchasing dollars.

“The announcement by the BC (…) may keep the dollar falling, at least initially,” said Jefferson Rugik, from Correparti Corretora, in a note on the domestic market, noting that the international scenario seemed favorable to the US currency this Monday.

The against a basket of strong pairs rose 0.10% this morning, while and, two important rivals of the real, fell in the day.

The Federal Reserve remained in the international spotlight after signaling that it would start scaling back its generous monthly bond purchases as early as November, with the possibility of a rise next year.

“The United States signal that they already have conditions (…) to go back on programs to encourage economic activity, and this puts in perspective the increase in interest rates, which will naturally lead to the strengthening of the dollar against the remuneration of Treasuries (government bonds North American)”, explained in a note Sidnei Nehme, economist and executive director of NGO Corretora.

At the same time, domestic investors are also keeping an eye on Brazilian monetary policy, with Nehme citing a feeling that the recent 1 percentage point increase in the rate left something to be desired: “There was a lack of attitude and effective concern with the zeal of monetary policy, as inflation is widespread and feeds back daily.”

Before last week’s meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), some market participants even bet on an increase of 1.25 to 1.5 percentage points in basic interest rates, but BC president Roberto Campos Neto undermined prospects of more aggressive hikes by saying in the middle of this month that the autarchy will not react to every inflation data that comes out.

The Central Bank’s lack of tougher positioning “frustrates the prospect of the exchange rate”, Nehme said, “since balanced interest rates are the great antidote to the exacerbated price of the US currency in our market.”

In the last trading session, on Friday, the US currency rose 0.66% to 5.3444 reais.