BDMG branch: see job vacancies for Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan region | Minas Gerais

Are you looking for a job or an internship? See the tips that the BDMG Desk has prepared for you.

There are 1,135 job openings in Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan region in Sine, the National Employment System. There are 50 exclusive for people with disabilities. In the state, the Sine offers 7,473, with 189 exclusive for people with disabilities.

More information is available on the website.

The Minas Gerais Business-School Integration Center (CIEE-MG) has 45 internship positions open: 32 for higher education students and 13 for technical and high school students in Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan region.

Interested students must register on the CIEE-MG website and send their full name, course and period to [email protected]

There are 400 vacancies for telemarketing agents. Half is for Belo Horizonte and the rest for Governador Valadares, in Vale do Rio Doce. To apply, you must participate in the selection process, be over 18 years old and have completed high school. The work can be in person or home office.

Interested parties must register on the website.

Gerdau offers 123 opportunities in Minas Gerais. Interested parties can apply until October 13, through the Cia de Talentos website.

Fhemig has vacancies for doctors, nursing technicians, nurses, social workers, occupational safety technicians and administrative assistants. Anyone who wants to apply has to enroll in the selection processes. The vacancies are to work at the Psychic Center for Adolescence and Childhood (Cepai), in the capital; MG Transplantes, in Vale do Aço; and Antônio Dias Regional Hospital, in Patos de Minas.

Notices are available on the page.

If you are in the technology area, you can try one of the 40 vacancies opened by the company Voll, a mobility and corporate travel management platform. Vacancies are in several areas. Among technology and product positions, 30% are reserved for women.

The registration period for the SAMU contest ends on the 28th. The simplified selection process is for temporary hiring in the Northern Triangle macro-region and formation of a reserve registry. Opportunities are for administrative assistant 1, administrative assistant 2, first aid driver, nurse, physician and nursing technician. There are vacancies for people with disabilities.

More information here.

Enrollment is now open for more than 400 places in ten courses that are part of the SENAC free program in Patos de Minas. The courses are in the areas of management and health, in addition to technicians.

For more information, contact the telephone number (34) 2106-3700. Senac Patos de Minas is located on Avenida Ivan Borges Porto, nº 435, in Bairro Jardim Centro.

Enrollment for pre-enrollment in free qualification courses at the State University of Montes Claros (Unimontes) ends this Monday (27). There are 450 places in seven technical courses offered through the Federal Government’s New Paths program: administration, beekeeping, commerce, systems development, computer network, oral health, renewable energy systems and sales.

Pre-registration is free and can be done here.

There are 230 job openings available for the Coco Bambu restaurant unit that will work at Minas Shopping. The opening is scheduled for January 2022. Among the opportunities are vacancies for waiters, cooks and nutritionists.

Resumes can be sent to [email protected] Applicants can also fill in a form here.

There are more than 160 job vacancies available in the National Employment System (Sine), in Contagem. Highlight for 12 jobs for mason and seven for mechanic of industrial equipment. Five vacancies are also being offered for people with disabilities, three temporary work opportunities and two for interns.