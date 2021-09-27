Bernardinho hits on Princess Leopoldina and Lupita · TV News

Played by Gabriel Fuentes, Bernardinho Pindaíba promises to shake the hearts of the girls in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Lota’s favorite son (Paula Cohen) will play against Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) and Lupita (Roberta Rodrigues), who will be the lover of his father, Batista (Ernani Moraes), in the telenovela of the six on Globo.

“Bernardinho seeks an ascent in every way. He is not a bad character, but he wants and likes to be where the important people are”, defined the actor in an interview with the newspaper Extra this Monday (27).

Focused on achieving a noble title, Lota will want the naval officer to marry one of the princesses and become a prince. The actor said that in the next chapters the character will arouse Leopoldina’s interest.

“There will be a few things happening with her! With Lupita she is also involved. The public will be very curious about Bernardinho”, stated the artist. In the chapter this Saturday (2), the youngest of Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will be enchanted by the boy.

Their meeting will take place at the wedding of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero). “Navy officer? Life on the high seas must be very exciting,” the princess will say. “I prefer the emotions of dry land,” he will flirt.

“Bernardinho chatting with the princess! This one wastes no time! He pulled his father… You! If you screw up, we won’t even need to buy the titles! We’re going to be from the royal family”, will celebrate Lota when she sees the scene.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

