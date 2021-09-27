Bitcoin: why China’s decision brought down the price of cryptocurrency – Economics

Central Bank of China announced that all cryptocurrency transactions are considered illegal in the country (photo: Reuters)

The Central Bank of China announced on Friday (9/24) that all cryptocurrency transactions are illegal in the country, including the popular bitcoin.

“Commercial activities related to virtual currency are illegal financial activities,” the institution said, warning that they “seriously endanger the security of people’s assets.”

China is one of the largest cryptocurrency markets in the world. Fluctuations there usually affect the global price of these virtual currencies.

After the announcement, the price of Bitcoin dropped by more than US$2,000 (R$11,000).

China’s ban is the latest in a series of offensives against what Beijing sees as speculative and volatile investment at best and money laundering at worst.

Beijing Movements



Cryptocurrency trading has been officially banned in China since 2019. However, it continued to be done online through overseas transactions.

In May, financial authorities warned buyers that they could lose money, and the following month, banks and payment platforms received notifications to avoid cryptocurrency transactions.

But Friday’s announcement is the clearest indication that China wants to clamp down on the trade in cryptocurrencies in all its forms.

The statement makes it clear that those involved in “illegal financial activities” are committing a crime and will be prosecuted.

And foreign websites that provide these online services to Chinese citizens are also considered illegal.

mining migration



The technology at the core of many cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, is based on thousands of computers distributed around the planet that verify and control transactions in a ledger known as a “blockchain”.

New “coins” are distributed randomly as rewards to those who engage in work known as cryptographic “mining”.

China, with its relatively low electricity costs and cheaper computer hardware, has long been one of the world’s leading mining centers.

But the Asian giant’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies has already hit the “mining” industry.

Beijing has banned the sale of high-capacity computers for use in this activity.

The clear effect: while in September 2019, 75% of Bitcoin energy use in the world was concentrated in China, by April of this year, that rate had dropped to 46%.

