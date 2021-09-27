Blacks are more at risk of dying from Covid even at the top of the social pyramid, says study – 27/09/2021 – Balance and Health

The risk of dying from Covid-19 is significantly higher for black men and white and black women than for white men in Brazil, according to a group of researchers that analyzed official statistics on thousands of Brazilians killed last year.

Linked to the Solidarity Research Network, which brings together several public and private institutions, the group concluded that racial and gender inequalities contribute to increasing the risk of death even in groups of people with professional activities that place them at the top of the social pyramid.

“We thought that the mortality of blacks was higher because they worked in activities more exposed to the virus, but this is not always true”, says sociologist Ian Prates, a researcher at Cebrap (Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning) and coordinator of the group responsible for the study .

The researchers examined data from the Ministry of Health’s Mortality Information System on 67,500 people who died from Covid-19 last year, a sample equivalent to one-third of all deaths caused by the coronavirus reported in the period.

Individuals between 18 and 65 years of age and with a professional occupation registered in the Ministry of Health system were considered. The researchers used statistical techniques to prevent comorbidities and other personal characteristics from affecting the comparisons.

In absolute numbers, there were more deaths per Covid in occupational groups that are large employers, such as trade and services (6,420), agriculture (3,384) and transport (3,367), but the study shows that some sectors were much more affected in relative terms.

Covid deaths accounted for 24% of all recorded health care worker deaths. In security, including soldiers from the Armed Forces, military police and firefighters, it was 25%. Among religious leaders, 44% of deaths last year were caused by the virus.

For black men, the risks are greater than those faced by whites in all activities except agriculture, according to the study. The work shows higher mortality even among lawyers, with 43% higher risk, and engineers and architects, with 44%.

“The fact that the risk is greater even for those who have higher education professions such as these shows the magnitude of our tragedy,” says Prates. “This suggests that even blacks who have ascended professionally are still exposed to risk factors that deepen inequalities.”

One of the study authors’ hypotheses is that the more precarious insertion of many blacks in the labor market, in smaller companies or without formal employment relationships, made them more vulnerable in the pandemic, increasing the risks created by exposure to the coronavirus.

According to the study, the risks of death from Covid are also significantly higher for black women, especially at the base of the pyramid. For those working in domestic services, they are 112% higher than those faced by whites, the researchers calculate.

The group did not find relevant differences for higher-level occupations, because there are few black women in these activities. The exception was nurses, for whom the risk of dying from Covid is 23 percent lower than that of white men, according to expert estimates.

In the case of white women, the study shows that the risk of dying from Covid is lower than that of white men for those who belong to higher-level occupational groups and higher for activities that require less education. In general, the risk is lower than that of black women.

In household services, the risk of death for white women is 73 percent higher than that for white men, researchers say. The situation is reversed at the top of the social scale. The risk is 39% lower for lawyers and 22% lower for women in managerial and management positions.

For the study authors, the advantage of women over men at the top can be explained by the habit they have of keeping up to date preventive health care, unlike men, who tend to delay visits to doctors, according to experts. in public health.

In occupational groups at the bottom of the pyramid, the loss of access to health services and the burden of child and elderly care tasks during the pandemic may have made many women more vulnerable to the risks created by Covid, say the group’s researchers.