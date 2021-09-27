Bolsonaro, Michelle and four ministers test negative for Covid-19

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle tested negative for Covid-19. The result came out this Sunday, after five days of social isolation, under the guidance of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). In addition to the couple, the ministers of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, Tourism, Gilson Machado, the General Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, and the Environment, Joaquim Álvaro Pereira Leite, also announced a negative result for the disease. All traveled to New York, in the United States, where they participated in the General Assembly of the United Nations.

The result of the exam frees the president to fulfill a commemorative agenda due to the 1000 days in office amid yet another crisis in the government. On Monday, Bolsonaro should celebrate the date with the inauguration of a 10-kilometer stretch of asphalt in Bahia. In addition, the release of Incra titles and the delivery of equipment for a sports initiation center called Estação Cidadania are planned.

“The Special Secretariat for Social Communication informs that the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, tested negative for Covid-19. The exam was carried out this Sunday morning (26), at Palácio da Alvorada”, says the note.

I just got my negative result for Covid-19. Tomorrow I will return to my activities at Planalto Palace where I will be with the president at the celebration of the thousand days of the Government @jairbolsonaro 🇧🇷 — Minister Luiz Ramos (@MinLuizRamos) September 26, 2021

Three members of the entourage were diagnosed with the disease. Among those infected were Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. The cardiologist is in quarantine in New York, where he changed hotels last Friday. The first to be diagnosed was a high-ranking diplomat whose identity was not disclosed.

Good Morning! As many have asked me, I inform you that I performed a new PCR test, after returning from the trip to the USA, and the result was negative! 🙏🏻👊🏻 #Let’s Go — Anderson Torres (@andersongtorres) September 26, 2021

In addition to the three, the minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, and the Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco, are also with Covid-19. Both had contact with the president’s son.

On Wednesday, the government announced that 50 people who were part of the delegation were isolated after having contact with Queiroga. According to the Palácio do Planalto, Bolsonaro had no symptoms and would remain at the Palácio do Alvorada for five days, counting from the last contact with Queiroga, on Tuesday.

In a stance that clashes with major world leaders, the president says he is not vaccinated against Covid-19 and tends to question the efficacy and safety of widely tested immunization agents. Bolsonaro, who is part of an age-related risk group, could have received the first dose almost six months ago, on April 3, when the Federal District released vaccination for 66-year-olds.

The first lady, Michelle, said that she was vaccinated in the United States, during the trip, after receiving an offer from an American doctor, but she could have already received the first dose in Brasília since July. The measure was seen as “absurd” and “contempt” to the Unified Health System (SUS) by politicians and infectious diseases.