Booster with Pfizer vaccine increases Coronavac antibodies 20-fold

The booster with Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for volunteers who had taken the complete Coronavac regimen increased the antibody level of those immunized by up to 20 times, according to preliminary results of a study carried out in Uruguay. In the country, 24% of the population has already received three doses of vaccines against Covid-19.
The complete research involves about 200 volunteers and will last two years, with periodic blood draws from the participants.
The clipping that supports the information was made from data from 57 people who had their blood collected on four occasions: before being vaccinated, 18 days after vaccination, 80 days on average after vaccination, and 18 days on average after vaccination. booster with the immunizing Pfizer.
In the first sampling, even before immunization, none of the participants had specific antibodies against the coronavirus, which was to be expected, as none of them had contracted the virus. On the second, 18 days after vaccination, 100% had specific antiviral antibodies at varying levels.
After the third collection, 80 days after the complete scheme, an overall decrease in antibodies was observed in relation to the levels detected in the second sample. Finally, after receiving a dose of the immunizing agent Pfizer, it was found that all had an increase in the level of antibodies, on average, 20 times that observed in the second collection.
Coronavirus
Infection with the new coronavirus affects people in different ways. It can cause anything from mild symptoms to severe conditions, requiring hospitalizationGetty Images
obesity and
Elderly people and people with comorbidities, such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, and the immunosuppressed are at increased risk of developing more serious complications of the diseaseGetty Images
Covid coronavirus cough
At the beginning of the pandemic, the main symptoms associated with the disease were fever, tiredness, dry cough, body aches, nasal congestion, runny nose and diarrheaAndrea Piacquadio/Pexels
smell, smell
Patients also began to report chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Fatigue, muscle or body pain, headache, loss of smell and/or taste, sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are also part of the symptomsMicrogen Images/Science Photo Library/GettyImages
Coronavirus COVID-19
The Delta variant, first identified in India, spread rapidly around the world and generated a new profile of the disease.Getty Images
Coronavirus illustration
Changing the profile of symptoms is a challenge in controlling the pandemic, as people can associate them with a common flu and not respect the quarantine, increasing viral circulationPixabay
mask illustration
A study carried out in the United Kingdom, with 38,000 people, showed that the symptoms of Covid-19 are different between men and women. Getty Images
elderly covid test
Symptoms also change between young and old. People over 60 years of age report diarrhea more often, while loss of smell is less common.Getty Images
vaccination illustration
Most people who have taken the two doses of the vaccine, when infected, suffer from symptoms considered mild, such as headache, runny nose, sneezing and sore throatMalt Mueller/GettyImages