Booster with Pfizer vaccine increases Coronavac antibodies 20-fold

The booster with Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for volunteers who had taken the complete Coronavac regimen increased the antibody level of those immunized by up to 20 times, according to preliminary results of a study carried out in Uruguay. In the country, 24% of the population has already received three doses of vaccines against Covid-19.

The complete research involves about 200 volunteers and will last two years, with periodic blood draws from the participants.

The clipping that supports the information was made from data from 57 people who had their blood collected on four occasions: before being vaccinated, 18 days after vaccination, 80 days on average after vaccination, and 18 days on average after vaccination. booster with the immunizing Pfizer.

In the first sampling, even before immunization, none of the participants had specific antibodies against the coronavirus, which was to be expected, as none of them had contracted the virus. On the second, 18 days after vaccination, 100% had specific antiviral antibodies at varying levels.

After the third collection, 80 days after the complete scheme, an overall decrease in antibodies was observed in relation to the levels detected in the second sample. Finally, after receiving a dose of the immunizing agent Pfizer, it was found that all had an increase in the level of antibodies, on average, 20 times that observed in the second collection.