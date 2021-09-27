Botafogo rejoins fans, wins and takes the vice-leadership of Series B – 09/26/2021

In the reunion with their fans, Botafogo beat Sampaio Côrrea 2-0 in a match valid for the 26th round of Serie B. The goals were scored by Rafael Navarro and Luís Oyama and placed Fogão in the vice-leadership of the competition, now five points behind the leader Coritiba.

The game also featured the debut of Rafael, Fogão’s main reinforcement for this season. He entered midway through the second half, replacing Marco Antônio.

Botafogo now has 47 points in Segundona, two more than Goiás. Sampaio Côrrea, who suffers a streak of five games without a win, is tenth with 36 points.

On Wednesday (29), Botafogo will go to Barradão, in Salvador, to face Vitória. The next day, Bolivia Darling receives Rowing in São Luís.

Luís Oyama: dominant

Oyama took over Botafogo’s midfield. In addition to the goal, he also helped Alvinegro in the distribution of plays, with a 90% mark of correct passes in the match.

Joecio: uncontrolled

In the last minutes of the first half, Joécio fouled Chay. The bid was reviewed by the video arbitration, which decided for the expulsion of the defender from the Maranhão team. Nervous with the red card, he left the field held by his teammates and facing the fourth referee who was on the edge of the lawn.

Fans return to Nilton Santos

After about a year and a half, part of Botafogo’s fans can reconnect with the team of the heart. The City of Rio de Janeiro allowed the sale of 30% of each sector of Nilton Santos and 762 fans were present at the match.

Rafael’s debut

At 22 in the second half, Rafael took the place of Marco Antônio to make his debut with the Alvinegra shirt. Botafogo’s main signing in 2021 and taking over the 7th that was once Garrincha, the ex-Manchester United and Lyon full-back made a discreet match, still picking up game rhythm.

Another one from top scorer Navarro

The first half at Nilton Santos was much more disputed in the midfield than in the areas. Until 30 minutes of the first stage, there were only four submissions from both teams. It was in the last 15 minutes that Botafogo managed to risk more, first with Marco Antônio and then with Carlinhos.

On minute 41, Chay took a free kick that found Rafael Navarro through Sampaio’s defense. With a strong header, Navarro opened the scoring and scored his 11th goal of the season.

VAR in action

At the beginning of the second half, the referee caught a hand touch by a player from Sampaio after a corner kick by Fogão. He even scored the penalty on the field, but after being instructed by the VAR to review the move, he went back. According to Paulo Cesar Zanovelli, there was no intention to block the aerial ball.

Oyama puts final numbers

At 32 of the second half, Oyama, one of the highlights of the team tonight, received the ball from the left side and submitted it directly to goal, surprising goalkeeper Mota.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 2 X 0 SAMPAIO CORRÊA

Competition: Brazilian Championship Series B (26th round)

Date: September 26, 2021, Sunday

Hour: 6:15 pm, Brasília

Local: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro/RJ

Public: 762 fans

Income: BRL 38,460

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo and Fernanda Nândrea Gomes Antunes (both from MG)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Goals: Rafael Navarro (Botafogo) at 41′ of the 1stQ and Luís Oyama (Botafogo) at 32′ of the 2nd

Yellow cards: Barreto and Matheus Frizzo (Botafogo); Mascarenhas, Watson and Betinho (Sampaio Côrrea)

Red cards: Joécio (Sampaio Côrrea)

Botafogo: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Joel Carli, Gilvan and Carlinhos; Barreto (Matheus Frizzo), Luís Oyama, Marco Antônio (Rafael), Chay (Enio) and Diego Gonçalves (Luiz Henrique); Rafael Navarro (Rafael Moura). Technician: Enderson Moreira

Sampaio Correa: Motorbike; Watson, Joécio, Eder Lima and Mascarenhas; Betinho (Nadson), Ferreira, Eloir (Jean Silva) and Léo Artur (Allan); Pimentinha (Jarro Pedroso) and Ciel (Jackson). Technician: Philip Surian