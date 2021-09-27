Botafogo wins Sampaio Corrêa and takes second place in Série B at night with a return of fans and debut of Rafael

Closing the 26th round of the Serie B, O Botafogo received the Sampaio Correa at the Nilton Santos stadium and won, without difficulties, by 2-0, thanks to goals from Rafael Navarro and Oyama.

Botafogo made use of their field command in the final part of the first stage, creating chances and arriving with danger. On minute 42, Rafael Navarro received a cross from Chay and headed hard in the middle of the defense to open the scoring.

Shortly after, Joélcio, on the ground, made two hard fouls in a row and, after a review in the VAR’s cabin, ended up being expelled. The player, disgusted with the decision, had to be calmed by his teammates.

The start of the second stage almost had a penalty in favor of the home team, but this time, the review in the VAR was against the Rio de Janeiro club and went back on the mark.

In the final stretch, Oyama received a deep pass and, with little angle, kicked across and scored a beautiful goal, deceiving goalkeeper Mota.

Championship status

Botafogo managed to reach the second position in Serie B, with 47 points. Sampaio, in turn, is 10th, with 36.

The ace of the game: Rafael Navarro

Highlight of the team in the season, the striker scored once more to help Botafogo come out with the victory. I could have done even more, but ended up wasting chances.

Fans’ return to Engenhão

For the first time since March 2020, Botafogo fans were able to return to the Nilton Santos stadium to cheer for the team. In all, 4999 tickets were offered for sale. The stadium received just over 700 people.

Rafael’s debut

The right-back can finally fulfill his childhood dream this Sunday. At 22 minutes into the second half and wearing the legendary 7 from Garrincha, Rafael began his visit to his favorite club, making a good start and helping to create plays.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field during the week. Botafogo faces the Victory, away from home, while Sampaio receives the rowing.

Datasheet

Botafogo 2 x 0 Sampaio Correa

GOALS: Rafael Navarro and Oyama (BOT)

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Gilvan and Carlinhos; Barreto (Frizzo), Oyama, Marco Antônio (Rafael), Chay (Ênio) and Diego Gonçalves (Luis Henrique); Rafael Navarro (Rafael Moura). Technician: Enderson Moreira

SAMPAIO CORRÊA: Motorbike; Watson, Joélcio, Éder Lima and Mascarenhas; Betinho (Nadson), Ferreira, Eloir (Jean Silva) and Léo Artur (Allan); Pimentinha (Jarro Pedroso) and Ciel (Jackson). Technician: Felipe Surian