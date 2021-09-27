Bragança Paulista reaches more than 100% with the first dose

In its latest balance, released this Sunday, 26, the Municipal Health Department of Bragança Paulista reported that 144,429 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were applied in the first dose in Bragança Paulista. This corresponds to more than 100% of the target audience.

According to Epidemiological Surveillance and Disease Control, with the inclusion of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the vaccination, the goal was to immunize 144,300 people.

The balance also brings the data that 99,232 doses of second dose or single dose were applied, that is, 68.76% of the expected public.

WHY HAS IT REACHED MORE THAN 100%?

In an interview, the municipal secretary of Health, Marina de Fátima Oliveira, explained why Bragança has more than 100% of the vaccination rate, even with some people still without the first dose.

“We were vaccinated there at the beginning, workers from hospitals who were from Bragança and from outside Bragança as well. Health professionals who worked in the city’s Health Units”, he said.

Another factor that contributed to this index was the vaccination of transplant recipients and students in the health area, who were also from other

counties.

“We also vaccinate people who undergo dialysis in the municipality, at the HUSF and at the private clinic. In addition to these, the students in the health area, who are doing internships in the municipality of Bragança Paulista, which was determined by the State”, said Marina at the time.

OTHER REASONS

Another reason that leads a municipality to reach more than 100% of the target audience is vaccine tourism, when the person goes to another city to get vaccinated, since in their city their group was not covered. According to a survey by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, 11% to 25% of people were vaccinated outside their city of residence in the country.

And also the lag of data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The last Demographic Census took place in 2010.

In 2021, the Census was postponed due to the pandemic. A new Census was expected to be carried out in 2022, however, a budget cut by the Federal Government in the 2022 Budget could make the study unfeasible once again. According to Agência Brasil, of the initial R$ 2 billion, only R$ 53.3 million remained. The cut in resources led IBGE to cancel the Census, with insufficient funds even for training technicians.

WHO ELSE CAN BE VACCINATED NOW?

On Sunday night, 26, there were still times available on the City Hall website for the following groups:

• second dose of vaccinated up to 2/8 with Pfizer;

• second dose of vaccinated up to 6/9 with CoronaVac / Sinovac / Butantan;

• second dose of vaccinated until 7/13 with AstraZeneca / Fiocruz;

• third dose of those vaccinated up to 28/3 aged 60 years or more;

• third dose of immunosuppressed vaccinated more than 28 days ago.

