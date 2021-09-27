Brazil registers 238 deaths by covid in the last 24 hours; moving average is 528 – Health

Brazil registered 238 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Sunday, 26. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 528, remaining above 500 for the 13th consecutive day.

This Sunday, the number of new infections notified was 8,621. In total, the Brazil has 594,484 dead and 21,349,397 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 20.34 million people have recovered from covid since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

São Paulo had 31 new victims of the pandemic in the last 24 hours, while Paraná had the highest number of deaths in the period (50). Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Rondônia, Roraima and Sergipe did not notify new deaths this Sunday.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started working, since the 8th of June, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 8,668 new cases and another 243 deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 21,351,972 people infected and 594,443 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.