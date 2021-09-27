Brazil registers 594,484 thousand deaths by Covid; average stays above 500 for the 13th day | Coronavirus

Brazil registered, this Sunday (26), 238 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 594,484 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 528. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was 13% and points out a trend of fall.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Sunday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

AC, AM, AP, CE, RN, RR and SE have not updated the death figures for Covid. In Ceará, cases and deaths were not collected because the system’s databases were down. The State Health Department reported that the Communication Technology team has been working in recent days to solve the problem of extracting data related to Covid-19.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Sunday (19): 558

Monday (20): 557

Tuesday (21): 524

Wednesday (22): 531

Thursday (23): 534

Friday (24): 565

Saturday (25): 548

Sunday (26): 528

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,349,397 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 8,621 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 16,091 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of 5% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates a trend of fall in the diagnoses.

The moving average of cases had been in a sequence of fall for 18 days in a row until last week, approaching 15 thousand diagnoses daily, but jumped to above 30 thousand due to the insertion of tens of thousands of repressed cases after an adjustment in the system that concentrates these data. Over three days last week, RJ and SP together included more than 150,000 case records because of this problem, which resulted in this jump in the average.

Other states also reported a smaller-scale impact of this adjustment in the last week, up or down. After the reports, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday (20), by note, that “it has been making improvements in the e-SUS Notifica system to better meet surveillance actions”. He also said that he is available to provide support to managers, but that so far he has not been contacted by any state reporting problems. The adjustments didn’t hurt the death count.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

9 states and the DF show an upward trend: AP, TO, PA, SE, SP, DF, ES, PR, RJ, RS

In stability: BA, PI, PE, MS, SC and GO

Fall: RO, MT, RN, AM, MA, MG, PB and AL

Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 16,091

Total deaths: 594,484

Record of deaths within 24 hours: 238

Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 528

Total confirmed cases: 21,349,397

Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 8,621

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Total number of people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the necessary doses): 144,536,919 (67.76% of the population)

Total people who received two doses: 82,500,817 (38.68% of the population)

Total people who received a single dose (Janssen): 4,191,887 (1.97% of the population)

Total of fully immunized people (2nd dose + single dose): 86,692,704 (40.64% of the population)

Total booster doses applied: 607,647

Total doses applied: 231,837,270 (83.97% of doses distributed to the states)

20 states and the DF released new data: AC, GO, MA, PA, PI, RO, SC, BA, DF, SE, PE, RN, PB, AM, MT, MS, SP, RS, RJ, AP, AL

6 states did not release new data: CE, ES, MG, PR, RR, TO

Total doses applied in 24 hours: 502,926, of which:

1st dose: 162,302

2nd dose + single dose: 283,875

See the situation in the states

States with the highest percentages of vaccinated (1st dose): SP, RS, DF, SC, PR

States with the highest percentage of vaccinated (2nd dose + single dose): MS, SP, RS, ES, PR

ES: +49%

MG: -20%

RJ: +46%

SP: +43%

DF: +14%

GO: -3%

MS: -23%

MT: -39%

AC: +850%

AM: -18%

AP: +600%

PA: +111%

RO: -58%

RR: -58%

TO: +150%

AL: -20%

BA: +28%

EC: -56%

MA: -31%

PB: +4%

PE: 0%

PI: -20%

RN: 0%

SE: +100%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

