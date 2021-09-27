Brazil registers 680 deaths and has 11 states with discharge

Brazil recorded 680 covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 593,698. As a result, 11 states had an increase in the moving average of deaths, the highest number since June. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 565 people have died in the past seven days, which indicates a 21% uptrend from 14 days ago. There are already three consecutive days of acceleration in the indicator.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Eleven states registered an acceleration in the average, the highest number since June 19. In ten other states, there was a drop, while five and the Federal District had stability.

Among the regions, only the Midwest (-9%) and Northeast (-9%) had stability. The others showed high: North (61%), Southeast (31%) and South (25%).

The states of Acre and Ceará did not record any covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As of 20:00 yesterday, 18,844 new cases of the disease have also been registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 21,326,804 diagnoses of covid-19 have been made.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (49%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-20%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (46%)

North region

Northeast region

Pernambuco: stable (0%)

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (0%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (14%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-39%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-23%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (22%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-15%)

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, 699 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in Brazil, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. In all, there were 593,663 deaths caused by the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data from the folder, there were 19,438 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus between yesterday and today in Brazil. Since March 2020, the total number of infected has reached 21,327,616.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,326,408 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 407,545 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.