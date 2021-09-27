Brazilian female pays champion Corinthians 0.87% of Serie A prize – 27/09/2021

THE The Corinthians team won last night (26), in addition to the tri-championship in the Brazilian Women’s Championship, the award of R$290,000 for the national achievement. After the two defeats in the decision, the palmeiras, vice-champions, were left with R$ 190,000.

Values ​​are higher than in recent years. Compared to last season, when the title earned R$ 180 thousand to Alvinegro from São Paulo, the growth was 57%. Even so, the award still helps to open up the inequality between genders in the sport in the country: the amount represents 0.87% of the R$ 33 million offered to the champion of Serie A.

Let’s go further. Today, Corinthians led by Sylvinho occupies sixth place in the Brasileirão, after also beating Palmeiras this weekend. If this is the team’s final position at the end of the 38 rounds, the club would take home R$24.7 million.

In the women’s Brasileirão, if the Parque São Jorge club ended this year’s competition with the same sixth place —that is, falling into the quarter-finals stage—, it would take home R$ 55,000.

The competition today does not have a naming rights contract, as in the men’s. Furthermore, the transmission contracts signed by CBF are also not robust enough to inflate the prize pool.

Disparity is repeated at Libertadores

The disproportion in the prizes offered by the Brasileirão titles is also repeated in the Copa Libertadores.

In 2020, for example, Ferroviária was crowned champion and won US$ 85,000 (R$ 469,000, approximately) with the continental conquest in the women’s modality.

In men’s football, however, Conmebol disburses US$ 22.5 million (R$ 127.7 million) for the team that, starting the competition in the group stage, will win the most coveted cup in South America.

See the awards for the Brazilian Women’s 2021

1st phase (16 clubs) – BRL 25 thousand

2nd phase (8 clubs) – BRL 30 thousand

3rd phase (4 clubs) – R$ 35 thousand

Vice-champion – R$100 thousand

Champion – BRL 200 thousand