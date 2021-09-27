Brazilian miners comment on China’s ban on Bitcoin

China’s Bitcoin ban in recent days has shaken the market, with many people worrying about it, except for two Brazilian miners who spoke with the livecoins and explained the whole situation better.

According to them, this ban made by China is just one of several that have been made in recent years, in a country known for preventing the operation of many technology sites and curbing individual freedoms.

talked about the subject Ruda Pellini (Author of the best seller O Futuro do Dinheiro and President of ArthurMining) and Raymond Nasser (CEO of ArthurMining).

1- What do you believe China’s new ban means to the Bitcoin market?

Ruda Pellini: “China has been intensifying bans on all activities related to cryptocurrencies this year, but this is not a new fact, as since at least 2013 we have reports from the Chinese government announcing bans in this regard. In my view, in practice, this ban is just another attempt to maintain a high level of control over the flow of capital, which means a lot to the Chinese who have their freedoms curtailed, but represents little from a global point of view.”

Ray Nasser: “China has never been a country of many individual freedoms and financial freedoms. It doesn’t surprise me that China is increasingly laying siege to Bitcoin, an asset completely free of any state interference. This is the eleventh time since 2013 that China “bans” cryptocurrencies”.

2- Is there an opportunity for the United States, the main political rival, to absorb this sector and make profits from the cryptocurrency sector?

Ruda Pellini: “After the bans on cryptocurrency mining in China in the second quarter of this year, we noticed an increase in activity in the United States and migration of part of Chinese miners there. From the perspective of game theory and using the saying “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” as an example, I believe that there is a possibility for the US to go even further in creating an extremely favorable regulatory environment for the sector in the country” .

Ray Nasser: “Many miners had to shut down their operations completely as they were unable to export their machines outside of China. The Chinese mining exodus was not just for the United States, any country with an available and cheap energy network received new miners, such as Russia, Kazakhstan, Canada and Norway, for example”.

3- How was the change to the Bitcoin mining market in recent months after China’s ban on this activity, especially in the United States? Do you think this can be repeated?

Ruda Pellini: “Preparing electricity infrastructure equivalent to half of the State of São Paulo and moving millions of computers around the country without prior logistical planning is not a trivial task, and the departure of the miners from China will still take months to complete. The United States received part of these operations, but a good part also migrated to countries that are even more complex in the regulatory aspect, such as Kazakhstan and Eastern European countries. At Arthur Mining, we have taken advantage of this moment to incorporate part of this equipment from China and invest in infrastructure, so that we can take advantage of the favorable business environment in the US to further advance the growth of our business.”

4- What do new investors have to understand about China’s relationship with Bitcoin?

Ray Nasser: “Bitcoin has always been a solution for the Chinese people, who can only buy $200 per family per month, as China is at trade war with the United States, which is devaluing its currency and leaving the Chinese defenseless. It is understandable that a country wants to have full control over its fiat currency, but when this control works to the detriment of the population, the people look for alternatives.”

Ruda Pellini: “Although recent news can be pointed out as the cause of increased price volatility in Bitcoin, we have to remember that this is still a very volatile asset and that since 2017, on more than 40% of the days, Bitcoin has changed by more than 5% daily. This means that, in my opinion, it is more important to understand this asset from a technological point of view and be aware that volatility will happen regardless of China or any other country, even more if we consider that the ban in China is not new and it has happened several times since 2013.

Specifically on this case, personally it seems to me that the Chinese government is in the process of implementing its CBDC (digital currency issued by the Central Bank) and from there to further increase the control and restrictions on movements in the country. In this sense, an independent transactional medium that does not depend on the approval of any central authority to function can be a great enemy of monopoly control.”

5- Which country or region could take advantage of this ban to position itself in the cryptocurrency market and become a great power in the future?

Ruda Pellini: “I believe that countries that bet on the highest level of monetary freedom will come out ahead in this race, which ends up being a great opportunity for smaller countries with weaker currencies to enter the global scenario and attract investors and technology development.

An example was Estonia, considered today the most digital country in the world and which has been betting big to bring entrepreneurs and startups to the country. Another example could be El Salvador, the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as the country’s official currency. In this sense, I believe that we will soon see several countries following the same path, which opens up a great opportunity for development and increased competition and freedom.”

Ray Nasser: “Countries with excess energy could take advantage of this. Bitcoin mining means that there is no more energy waste, no matter where in the world.”

6- Bitcoin, as a technology, is there any risk with a banning state?

Ruda Pellini: I believe it is an unstoppable technology and trying to stop it from working is just ignoring the ignoble. Today, we already have examples of satellites hosting the Bitcoin blockchain, and even transactions being validated by radio waves, even on the initiative of some Brazilians. In this sense, the fact is that, as a technology, we already have a critical mass large enough to make any ban an attempt that will have little practical results, in addition to eventually delaying its adoption.

Ray Nasser: What most people don’t know is that this was the most serious attack in Bitcoin history. More than 50% of its processing power dropped overnight. For me, this was the most important test the currency has had to date. There is no change in price or markets, that is, Bitcoin is very strong and does not need China to continue existing.